Commercial Visioning Study plans for future
Rosemount has seen steady growth for several years, specifically in the areas of population and housing.
A recently unveiled Commercial Visioning Study aims to broaden that growth to include business and commercial development that will help connect Rosemount residents with more opportunities to shop and obtain services in Rosemount, provide jobs and expand the tax base.
The study, completed by the consulting firm of Perkins & Will, focused on the County Road 42 corridor and highlights the future vision of four main intersections.
A group of staff and consultants conducted a year of information gathering and joint sessions with the Port Authority and Planning Commission, interviews, and presentations to determine the best use for the identified commercial areas and create visual renderings.
The renderings are high level conceptual ideas for each site and will be used to market Rosemount to developers and shared with residents to communicate the City Council’s vision for the community.
The four main intersections include:
Highway 3 and County Road 42
The planned commercial district at the northeast corner of County Road 42 and Highway 3 is less than half-mile from downtown Rosemount and the existing commercial district to the west.
This district will function as an extension of the commercial district and a gateway to eastern Rosemount. Connectivity to downtown and eastern Rosemount is best served by improving trail and pedestrian linkages at this intersection, the city said.
The areas facing Highway 42 are envisioned to contain commercial businesses that would benefit from high visibility. Traffic counts are high in this area and will only increase with new growth.
Parcels with less visibility to Highway 42 would consist mostly of small residential and mixed-use apartment buildings.
“Having a vision is important,” said Eric VanOss, Rosemount economic development coordinator, “because retail trends are rapidly evolving in response to online commerce, changing transportation patterns and public health concerns.
“For retail districts to be economically viable, they need to be less utilitarian and more experience-based: safe, inviting, with a mix of uses where people want to gather.”
145th Street and County Road 42
The commercial district at the signalized intersection of County Road 42 and 145th Street West is envisioned as a gateway to the planned University of Minnesota Outreach, Research and Education (UMore) Park residential neighborhoods to the south and east. As a gateway, the district will feature many elements that encourage nearby residents and workers to gather.
The heart of the district shows a prominent open space, which may include a mixture of green spaces, a plaza area for gathering, activities and/or public art.
The site will include a more modest amount of retail space than other commercial districts along County Road 42 in order to avoid competition with downtown Rosemount and to align with its natural market area, which will generally be residential.
Akron and County Road 42
Situated at the mid-point between downtown Rosemount and the 42/52 interchange, the intersection of Highway 42 and Akron Avenue is well suited to be a retail destination for the surrounding neighborhoods, the city said.
The northern intersection is envisioned as a commercial district that would provide local goods and services at a scale and character similar to a town square.
The intersection will be anchored by the forthcoming recreation center, a public/private partnership that is expected to be a regional draw.
A public gathering space could be programmed for a variety of events. Surrounding the open space are smaller one- to two-story commercial buildings with sidewalks and patio areas. The plan depicts mixed-use buildings with commercial on the lower level and residential above.
The inclusion of housing in this district will help support the businesses since many of them will rely heavily on residents who live nearby and are drawn to the public open space.
Highway 52 and 42
The long-term vision for this site includes a mixture of uses, which reflects its overall size (150-plus acres), planned land uses adjacent to the site, and its potential to serve as both a regional hub and a local destination.
The southwest and northeast quadrants would be exclusively non-residential in nature with a mix of uses, such as retail, light industrial and business park. The southeast quadrant would include a variety of commercial uses.
It would also include different types of residential options situated away from the highway, such as apartments and townhomes, serving as a transition to the planned single-family neighborhoods to the south and east.
This area is also anticipated to be a center of activity with a variety of open spaces.
These features include a park-like commons linking the retail and residential areas, trails and a recreation area.
Connections
A new marketing campaign, “Connect with Your Future in Rosemount,” seeks to educate residents, attract developers, and market Rosemount to the broader region as a place for businesses and potential residents to locate.
The word-play on “connections” is due to the fact that Rosemount is actively seeking to create connections via trails, transit and technology through community planning and design, seeking opportunities to expand access to broadband, and focusing on the highly traveled County 42 corridor.
With the right development, city officials believe that this corridor can bring better connectivity to residents and serve their daily needs, while maintaining a hometown feel.
“Our city has remained on a steady track of growth, and we on the City Council have unity in our vision for Rosemount,” said Mayor Bill Droste at his recent State of the City Address. “As Rosemount continues to expand to the east, we will build on what we currently have and create new spaces where residents can live, shop, work and play in a connected and vibrant community.”
To see the renderings from the Commercial Visioning Study or for more information on community development and business resources, visit the city’s website.
