The Second Act Players kicked off the annual ArtBlast celebration with stage theatre in the play “Reunited” performed at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.
The humorous story reveals how friendships are tested with flirtatious boyfriends, a séance and a football coach who gets caught in alcohol’s web.
The Second Act Players just celebrated its thirteenth anniversary with the mission of providing the highest quality entertainment, arts programs, and community involvement in the arts.
