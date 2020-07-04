City’s population crosses 25,000 milestone
Like many public events of the past four months, Rosemount’s State of the City address went virtual.
The State of the City given by Mayor Bill Droste was scheduled for April, but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Last week it was released virtually.
“These are historic times we’re living in and certainly a virtual State of the City address is a reflection of the modifications we’ve all made to adjust to the new temporary normal.” Droste said in a video.
Normally the addresses are given in person and include an audience of various members of the community and politicians.
Droste talked about the difficult decisions the city has made during the pandemic to keep citizens safe such as canceling the Home and Business Expo and activities at the Steeple Center.
“City staff is working to adapt our operations to respond effectively and safely to residents and businesses,” Droste said.
He noted the city’s efforts into supporting local businesses by providing flexibility for restaurants to expand outdoor dining.
Droste also expressed his sadness in the cancellation of Leprechaun Days, which was scheduled for later this month, among many other cancellations.
He said the city still hopes to host the Food Truck Festival in September.
“We’re in talks with the Leprechaun Days committee to add additional features to make that (the Food Truck Festival) even better,” Droste said.
He said the city hit several milestones in the past 12 months.
The city issued 296 housing permits in 2019 and reached a new milestone of 25,460 residents, up from 21,874 in 2010.
“That growth offers new markets that will help businesses thrive and help the city afford new services,” Droste said.
Recent additions to the city include Pellicci Ace Hardware; a new headquarters for Udder Tech and CA Gear; expansion at Public Storage; new Domino’s Pizza; new Noodles/Sport Clips/Jersey Mike’s building; and expansion at the Rosemount Family Resource Center.
“There’s a long list of new and expanded businesses in town and we’re proud to welcome them,” Droste said.
He also noted plans for a 124-apartment complex called The Morrison along with 4,000 square feet of commercial space on the site of the old Rosemount Mall downtown.
“This is another step forward to fulfill the vision of the 2004 development framework for downtown,” Droste said. “Adding commercial and residential uses on this land will drive more activity and customers to our central business district.”
City Administrator Logan Martin also gave an update on several city initiatives.
He confirmed the city is still focused on an indoor recreation center.
“The pandemic placed a temporary pause on that work,” Martin said. “However we still intend to have formal action from the council on a path forward yet this year.”
Droste honored the city’s volunteers, Rosemount Area Arts Council, educators, city staff, various commissions and members of the military.
He noted the passing of Eugene Duff, who was the first elected mayor of Rosemount.
He also recognized the passing of Michael Baxter, a former Minnesota District Court Judge and former Rosemount City Council member.
He also took a moment to recognize the killing of George Floyd – a Minneapolis man who died while in police custody on May 25.
Droste said he was proud of the Police Department and trusts the leadership of Chief Mikael Dahlstrom.
“We will continue to push and ensure that diversity, bias and deescalation training continues in our city,” Droste said. “All citizens expect and deserve fair and ethical treatment from our police.”
The State of the City can be viewed at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.