Rosemount ArtBlast’s 11th annual photo contest had 68 submissions and is sponsored by Rosemount Area Arts Council and the city of Rosemount.
ArtBlast showcases Gratitude Wall filled with more grateful sentiments
The Gratitude Wall was highlighted at an Aug. 23 reception at Rosemount Steeple Center after the project came to fruition prior to Thanksgiving on Nov. 1, 2018, during the Rosemount Area Arts Council’s 10-year anniversary celebration.
Artist Laura Baker painted the canvas with trees and a pastel background with a pegboard on top.
Community members were invited to write notes of gratitude on small pieces of paper that were then tucked into the peg holes. The Gratitude Wall moved around so youth and adult groups in the community could take part.
Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste gave gratitude to RAAC members who he said had always been willing to take on big projects and whose dedicated volunteers devote hours to enriching the community with arts programming and events throughout the year.
“They engaged all parts of our community to make this happen,” Droste said.
“The other thing that excites me more than anything is when I heard this was gratitude, and you can do a lot of reading on gratitude and there is nothing more important in your life than to be thankful for the benefits you and I have and to stop and think, what am I grateful for?” Droste said.
“Especially this week, watching the world news and national news, you can see people in Afghanistan, and overnight 38 million people lost all their freedoms that I say you and I know nothing but freedom my whole life living in the United States, so often, times when you think what are you grateful for? It is the destiny as Americans,” Droste said. “Grateful people are always looking forward.”
Minnesota Sen. Greg Clausen said as a former high school principal for 15 years, he believes the school arts were valuable because it gave students another opportunity to perform as individuals, develop leadership skills and enhance personal skills.
“They (students) could learn what it was like to do something bigger than themselves,” Clausen said, touting Rosemount High School marching band that performed during the ArtBlast annual celebration.
RAAC leader John Loch offered a few words about the council’s recent events.
RAAC just finished a successful run of the play “Reunited,” Loch said. This was the group’s first production since the pandemic. RAAC offers 12 to 15 concerts each year with the support from the city.
“I think everything the Rosemount Area Arts Council does is a community arts project,” Loch said.
Loch shared how Gratitude Wall artist Laura Baker wrote her piece after she completed painting the backdrop.
Loch said Baker wrote how the trees represent community and growth emphasized by branches and trees’ roots are intertwined and joined to symbolize our connectedness and influence on our community that show a nod toward Rosemount’s Irish roots.
“The water signifies creativity, inspiration and sustenance of our spirits, the birds represent the conveyance and expression of our gratitude and thanks, and I think she did a great job and this turned out more than I ever dreamt it would be.”
On behalf of Rosemount City Council, Droste thanked RAAC for positively impacting residents and whole community with art.
