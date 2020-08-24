For the past four years, the Rosemount Police Department has organized a drive to raise money and purchase new shoes for kids in need.
Members of the department bagged groceries with kids, collected donations around the community, and raised more than $3,000 to purchase new boots, shoes, and socks for schoolchildren in need.
Donations are then distributed at various schools throughout Rosemount so that teachers and coaches can have shoes available when they see a need.
But, due to Covid-19, the usual grocery bagging events have been canceled, so the department is taking this event online.
Those who wish to help can donate in one of three ways:
• Drop off directly or order and ship new shoes, socks, or boots to the Rosemount Police Department, 2875 145 St. W., Rosemount, MN, 55068.
• Donate online via Paypal at www.paypal.me/RPDfundraising.
• Donate online via Venmo at https://venmo.com/RPDfundraising.
All donations go directly to the Cops with Kicks for Kids program and all shoes, boots, and socks will be distributed directly to Rosemount schools.
The schools will be responsible for distributing shoes as needed.
Learn more and get direct links on the city website at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us.
