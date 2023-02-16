Per property fee estimated at $17,768, plus additional costs
In recent years, the city and residents in the northern rural residential portion of Rosemount have known about the potential of bringing municipal utilities to the area.
A cluster of about 40 homes near Bacardi Avenue have been using private wells and septic systems since they were constructed mostly in the 1970s, and the city says that a majority of septic systems would fail a compliance check and the poor condition of the roads make the area a candidate for a neighborhood infrastructure improvement project.
Residents though are concerned about the assessment amounts that are currently estimated at $17,768 per unit.
The homeowners, like others included in past infrastructure projects throughout Rosemount, are paying for 35% of the nearly $5 million project cost, which in this case would fund the placement of water and sewer lines along with stormwater management improvements and complete road reconstruction.
Service stubs would be extended to the right of way allowing residents to connect to the new system, the city said.
In addition to the assessment cost, homeowners would have to pay for the connections, proper well sealing and septic abandonment, the city said.
Jackie Young, a resident on Bengal Avenue, said the costs are expensive and many in the neighborhood are not in favor of the project, as they enjoy the more rural feel.
She hoped the city would allow people with newer septics to delay connecting to the sewer line for up to 10 years. The city has indicated it would allow for such a delay, and it could also spread out payments for individual connections over 10 years.
Reid Hanson, an attorney for Bacardi Avenue resident Ted McMenomy, said the cost to bring infrastructure up Bacardi Avenue for two or three homes is excessive and is premature, especially for his client who doesn’t want the services.
Any home connecting to the municipal system also would be required to pay sewer and water access fees, the city said.
The project will not include sidewalks and most of the roads won’t include curb and gutters, as the neighborhood will continue to manage stormwater through a system of ditches, culverts and ponds.
The city said Bacardi Avenue would be improved to a paved urban section along with an 8-foot trail along the eastern side to continue the urban collector road configuration that currently exists north of Bonaire Path. It also said that portions of Bengal Avenue and 130th Street that have existing bituminous curb would be replaced with concrete curb.
The area has been on an proverbial island with regard to its lack of connection to the Municipal Urban Service Area, which is served by the Metropolitan Council’s sewer service. Areas to the south have long been in the MUSA.
In the city’s last Comprehensive Plan update, this area around Bacardi was included in the MUSA.
The streets included in the project are portions of Bacardi Avenue West, 128th Street West, 130th Way and Bengal Avenue.
The project was originally planned for 2022, but was delayed to this year.
The city said it held a neighborhood meeting in January that was attended by approximately 20 residents.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
