Special event aims to recruit new folks
There’s no doubt Rosemount has an active volunteer community.
With Leprechaun Days, the Rosemount Area Arts Council, Haunted Woods, food shelves, youth sports organizations and beyond, residents spend thousands of hours volunteer work in Rosemount.
To foster all that good will, the city is developing a network of future community volunteers.
A meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. March 2 in Room 202 at the Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail.
“It’s a one-stop shop for people looking to volunteer in the community,” Parks and Recreation Director Dan Schultz said. “This is our chance to see if people are interested. We’re hoping this opens up the doors to people who may be open to volunteer and don’t know where to go.”
It’s also a chance for current volunteer organizations to get together. Perhaps there’s an opportunity to share resources such as tables and coolers for events. There may be personnel expertise in marketing, fundraising and beyond that could be shared across groups.
“The goal is to have a place where people can go if they want to volunteer,” Schultz said. “If they’re new to town, I can give them a list of people who to contact.”
The meeting is open to people of all ages from students to seniors.
The network could one day bring even more events to Rosemount.
“We’ve talked about a volunteer resource fair,” Schultz said. “We’re just kicking off this thing. If this group decides there’s a need for another special event, we’ll look into it.”
