The Rosemount Police Department will be hosting a Scavenger Hunt beginning on Aug. 17.
Three police medallions will be hidden throughout the city. Clues will be posted by noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the police department’s Facebook page and city website. This event is geared toward school aged kids and teens.
“The Rosemount Police Department recognizes community engagement as one of our top priorities,” said Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom. “Unfortunately, the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have caused us to cancel some of our favorite summertime events such as Leprechaun Days, Public Safety in the Park and Night to Unite. As a result, the department decided to host a scavenger hunt to interact with the public while getting outside, having fun, and following social distancing recommendations.”
Guidelines for the event include:
• The medallion will be hidden on city of Rosemount park land.
• No park land or property needs to be altered, destroyed or damaged in order to find the medallion.
• The medallion will not be hidden in park gardens or inside mulch beds, so please – no digging.
• If the medallion is not found by Aug. 23, the prize will not be awarded.
• A maximum of three clues will be given for each medallion.
• The Rosemount Police Department reserves the right to discontinue the scavenger hunt at any time if public property is destroyed.
• Any children under the age of 18 must redeem the medallion with a parent/guardian.
When a medallion is discovered, the lucky winner should redeem it for a prize by visiting the police department during normal business hours. For more information, go to the city website or visit the Rosemount Police Department on Facebook.
