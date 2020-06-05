‘We’re grieving right along with you’
Both Mayor Bill Droste and Rosemount Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom took a few moments at the beginning of Tuesday’s City Council meeting to recognize the situation in Minneapolis and the death of George Floyd.
During Tuesday’s Council Meeting, Droste said they are “deeply saddened and troubled at the senseless killing of George Floyd. Our thoughts go out to his family and the community. This is a tragedy no family should have to endure.”
Dahlstrom said to the diverse community and the Floyd family that “our officers are sick and sick for you. They’ve been having conversations all weekend long as they’re working. How did this happen? Why did this happen? How can we prevent this from happening again? They’re taking this very seriously. ... I know people are grieving and we’re grieving right along with you.”
He said they hire for character in the department.
“It’s a humanity issue,” Dahlstrom said. “We’ve got to treat everybody no matter what they look like, no matter what neighborhood them come from, their social economic status, they’re treated the same by the Rosemount Police Department.”
Dahlstrom said the department is committed to its implicit bias, crisis management and diversity training.
Dahlstrom said he’s done a lot of listening over the past few years and believes listening will help move the conversation forward and avoid this type of situation in the future.
He invited residents to talk with members of the department at various community events such as Public Safety in the Park, Shop with a Cop, Kicks for Kids, Night to Unite, Citizens Academy and Teen Academy.
“We’re out there for you,” he said. “Come engage in conversation.”
Dahlstrom said he spent the weekend at the Dakota County Emergency Operations Center.
He said all the chiefs from the cities in Dakota County collaborate on resources to keep all residents safe in the county during temporary curfews.
