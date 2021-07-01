Aluminum smelter constructing new warehouse, storage area
The Rosemount Planning Commission approved last week a site plan and building design review for a series of upgrades at Spectro Alloys.
Spectro Alloys is planing to construct a new 63,272-square-foot warehouse building, temporary storage area and other related improvements in the next few months.
The secondary aluminum smelter located in eastern Rosemount at 13220 Doyle Path, recycles existing aluminum scrap into ingots.
The changes will provide interior storage space for raw and finished materials, but it would not result in any changes to current operations.
During the public hearing, there were some questions from residents about how this effects recent action by the Environmental Protection Agency, which reached a settlement with Spectro Alloys in May.
According to a release from the EPA, Spectro Alloys agreed to make certain facility improvements including the construction of a new baghouse, which will control all emissions from the furnace including the hearth, upgrade the dryer baghouse, install new capture hoods and make additional improvements to the dryer closed vent system, increase emissions monitoring, and make improvements to the facility’s operations, maintenance, and monitoring plan.
The upgrades will cost at least $1 million to install, and Spectro was required to pay a $110,000 civil penalty to resolve the outstanding violations.
The EPA issued a notice of violation to Spectro in June 2020, alleging its Rosemount facility exceeded emission limits from an uncontrolled furnace hearth stack, failed to maintain a closed vent system at its scrap dryer and failed to properly monitor lime injection at the dryer baghouse.
“Spectro has taken some action to address that, or in some cases go above in beyond what the requirements were, to comply with that order,” senior planner Kyle Klatt said.
Those improvements are under construction, he said. That includes a new baghouse facility to “minimize particulate matter from escaping the property and improvements to the scrap dryer equipment to help eliminate and prevent any material from leaving the site or getting airborne on the property.”
Other improvements intend to minimize the release of material from the drying equipment.
“The proposed storage/warehousing building does not impact anything that was subject to the EPA action or EPA review,” Klatt said. “It’s not adding or changing any existing operations in terms of particulates or furnaces.”
He said the site plan review is separate from any enforcement actions taken on the property.
The city and the EPA will continue to monitor the site to ensure compliance.
The site plan review was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission.
Planning Commission Chair Melissa Kenninger said the measure only requires the review of the Planning Commission. It does not need to be reviewed by the Rosemount City Council.
“My understanding is from an environmental prospective, this is really at worst a net neutral,” Planning Commission Member Michael Reed said. “This is really building an enclosure to store material inside. There’s no changes to the manufacturing operations that would have an environmental impact.”
Reed noted that the building will be more attractive than what is there now, and he was happy the plan includes additional landscaping and that traffic flow to and from the site is being addressed.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning to make safety and other improvements to Highway 55 in 2022 near Spectro Alloys.
The preliminary plan is to improve current access by constructing a left turn lane at Doyle Path.
Luke Palen, president Spectro Alloys, said they are continuing to educate drivers on proper truck flow. They will use hybrid entrances until the work is done on Highway 55. Once complete, the private drive will be restricted to an exit only.
The updated site plan also includes additional trees to buffer Spectro Alloys from Highway 55.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.