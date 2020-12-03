Police to add two new sergeants in 2021
Rosemount will keep its budget tight in 2021.
Recognizing that many residents and businesses are struggling, the City Council approved an operating budget increase by 2.21 percent during Tuesday’s meeting.
The action results in a 3.53 percent city tax levy increase, which translates to about a $33 rise to the city’s share of property taxes on an median value home at $313,600.
Although the change varies due to assessed property values, which are set by Dakota County.
The value on a median value home increased by 7.01 percent in 2021. If a home showed no increase value, the property owner would pay $55 less in city taxes compared to 2020, City Administrator Logan Martin said.
The city’s property tax base has grown by 7.76 percent thanks to $62.5 million in new construction.
“You see all those homes built in eastern Rosemount, if that wouldn’t have happened, the tax increase would be $87 instead,” Martin said.
A home with a value of $314,600 will pay about $1,125 to the city in 2021, which goes toward police ($327), public works ($246), savings for future capital projects ($155), city hall operations ($143) parks and recreation ($126_, community and economic development ($91) and fire department ($34).
One of the biggest increases to the 2021 budget comes from the police department. The city will add two new sergeant positions.
The change was made to ensure there’s a supervisor on 24/7 for the department, and help “ensure a full bench” with officer vacations and leave, Martin said.
The department will promote from within and then hire two new full-time patrol officers to replace the vacated potions, adding about $140,000 to the 2021 budget.
There’s also a new lease payment for a ladder truck for the fire department.
The city also changed a policy where credit card transaction fees would be paid for by the card holder instead of the city, saving $52,000. There will be other methods of payment available.
One of the biggest increases to the city’s budget is health insurance, which went up 18 percent in 2021.
CIP
Dreams for a new recreational facility in Rosemount aren’t over.
About a year ago, the city revealed plans for a possible partnership with the YMCA for a $25 million recreational facility.
Gyms are currently shuttered per Gov. Tim Walz’s orders, and some YMCA locations closed last summer in St. Paul, Lino Lakes and Prior Lake.
Parks and Recreation Director Dan Schultz said the city is still working on the recreational facility, and it is talking with several operators, including private health clubs and management companies.
“We haven’t landed on anything yet,” he said. “We’re still working on this project.”
The city’s goal is to “get a deal with an operating partner” by late winter.
The city’s preferred location for a recreation center is at County Road 42 and Akron Avenue across from Dakota County Technical College.
“We’re in pretty deep conversation with the land owner,” Schultz said. “Hopefully we’ll be back with news in the next two, three months.”
He gave the update during last month’s Rosemount Planning Commission meeting. The commission was reviewing the 2021-2030 Capital Improvement Plan.
It’s something the city reviews every year, said Kim Lindquist, community development director.
The review wasn’t authorizing any projects, Lindquist said. The City Council will take separate action to authorize plans and funding in the future.
The CIP includes projects from police, public works, fire, parks and recreation and other city departments.
More immediate plans for 2021 include UMore Ballfields improvements.
Schultz said phase two will bring two more baseball/softball fields to the park along with additional parking and lighting.
The city is also working on a park for the Dunmore neighborhood, improvements to the skate park (sun shelter, bike racks), a playground for the Flint Hills Recreation Complex, bandshell improvement at Central Park, and gateway trails in 2021.
The city is also working on a pedestrian trail along Bonaire Path.
Some of the other big ticket items in the CIP are a new public works/police station and new water treatment facility.
Lindquist said city staff is more confident what the city will need in the next few years.
“As we move out to the latter years, they’re placeholders we know are coming up,” Lindquist said. “We want to be prepared when development occurs or population hits certain numbers.”
The 2021 CIP was approved by the City Council on Tuesday as part of the budget process.
