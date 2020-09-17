Rosemount is holding a paper shredding event in conjunction with the city’s fall clean-up from 8 a.m.- noon Oct. 3.
The paper shredding will happen at the north end of the lower Rosemount City Hall parking lot at 2875 145th Street West, which is just around the block from the clean-up event at the Rosemount Public Works Facility at 14455 Brazil Avenue
Participants are welcome to drop off unwanted personal papers or confidential files for shredding. The shredding of these materials will be done by Shred Right at no cost to participants.
Residents are welcome to drop off unwanted items that are not normally collected by their residential solid waste haulers.
Rosemount will be working with J. R.’s Advanced Recyclers for collection and disposal of electronic equipment and appliances, and with Certified Recycling for the collection and recycling of mattresses and box springs. Anyone dropping off these items will pay the disposal fees for these items directly to these recycling firms. There are still other items accepted for which the city of Rosemount collects fees. Therefore, participants who wish to dispose of a wide range of items should be prepared to pay the city and the appropriate recycling firm separately.
For a complete list of fall clean-up day disposal fees, please see the City’s website at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us. Please note: Only cash and checks are accepted.
This event is for Rosemount residents only. Please note, a driver’s license or other proof of residency will be required.
Participants are reminded that this event is for household quantities of materials only. Any children attending the clean-up event must be closely supervised, as there are many vehicles and assorted equipment moving throughout the site.
While staff will be on hand to assist, event participants are responsible for and should be prepared to unload whatever materials they bring to the event themselves.
For more information contact the City’s Recycling Coordinator at tom.schuster@ci.rosemount.mn.us or 651-322-6005 with any questions or check the city’s website at www.ci.rosemount.mn.us.
Michelle Hoagland Group, Keller Williams Preferred Realty SKB Environmental, J. R.’s Advanced Recyclers, Certified Recycling, and Dick’s Sanitation are the city’s partners in these events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.