‘Voices of Rosemount’ series highlights Black experiences
The first the “Voices of Rosemount” community conversation series Monday focused on what it’s like to be Black.
Four people with connections to Rosemount spoke at the Steeple Center about their lives in the south metro during the recorded and livestreamed event.
Michael Crider, a faculty member at Dakota County Technical College, served as moderator for panelists Grantham Green, a Rosemount High School 10th-grader; Erin Maye Quade, a former state representative in District 57A who is advocacy director at Gender Justice; and Jake Del Pino, a Rosemount football coach and small business owner.
They said they all learned at a young age what it meant to be Black.
Maye Quade said she learned that “Blackness was considered dangerous,” when she was about 7 years old.
She told a story of how her dad tried to return a pair of shoes at the mall when she was younger, and the employee called her dad the “n-word” and accused him of stealing.
“My dad didn’t yell back and just left,” Maye Quade said.
That’s when she learned what the word meant, she said.
Green remembered being frustrated with his hair and asked why it was different from others.
Del Pino recalled going for a walk in Eagan when he was 4 or 5 years old, when a green car with two white men threw a bottle at him and yelled the “n-word.”
Del Pino said he was constantly called the word on the playground, but growing up, some of those classmates became his close friends.
They recognize the strides some neighbors have made to understand Black people and their lives.
Crider said when he moved to Rosemount, “there were like two Black families.”
While his neighbors constantly made him feel welcome, it’s also been a struggle.
Green, who is on the District 196 Equity Advisory Council, said he often hears that he’s “really well spoken. What’s that saying is: ‘Wow, Grantham, you’re really white.’ ”
“I’m still seen as Black and African American, but I’m also seen as intelligent,” Green said. “Those words aren’t always synonymous.”
Growing up in Rosemount and a predominately white school he was “able to hold onto his Blackness.” But his “Blackness was tested every day I walked through the halls. ‘Grantham, are you even Black enough? Isn’t your mom white?’ ”
Green said he’s learned that he will never ask for anyone’s respect, “I will demand it. I’m not entitled to anything less because of my race.”
Maye Quade said she got to “be the Black friend (while attending Eastview High School). I never got to be my full self. Not in school. Not in choir. Not in the musicals.”
She recalled a situation when she was in fourth grade when she received bad marks on her report card because, according to the teacher, Maye Quade was “always asking questions and that was disrespectful. I was always talking in class.”
Del Pino said he appreciates growing up in Rosemount and being one of the first Black families in town.
But he learned at a young age that he was going to be held to a higher standard.
“If something happens, as a Black man you get one strike instead of three,” Del Pino said.
Del Pino noted that by saying “you’re one of the good ones” is not a compliment.
Green also said the phrase “you’re not like other Black people,” is a backhanded statement.
Green said there’s been multiple situations where he is the only person of color, and feels like he can’t be himself or be too Black.
Maye Quade said it’s like code switching.
“It depends on who you’re with and where you’re at,” she said. “It’s a survival technique. It’s natural. It’s easy. I do it without noticing.”
Del Pino said he recognizes he can’t change everybody.
“But I can be a great advocate for Black men and the best man I could be,” Del Pino said.
He said if he goes into a store and doesn’t find what he’s looking for and leaves he “feels really guilty. I’ve been approached enough to feel that way.”
“None of us are a threat to you or your business or community,” Del Pino said.
Green said it was frustrating that the Black Lives Matter movement became political statement rather than a “morale and ethical movement.”
“It was frustrating to watch white people debate our lives,” Green said. “Black people are being killed and oppressed. We are being murdered in the street. You have the audacity to tell me that people’s humanity, and right to exist don’t matter?”
Del Pino said the fastest way to stop a movement is make it threatening.
“Every major Black leader, every major Black group is continuously demeaned and broken down into a threat,” Del Pino said.
“ ‘Matter’ is not a big word,” Del Pino said.
Maye Quade said recognizing that Black people’s lives matter “is the bare minimum.”
Del Pino is encouraged that residents are willing to listen and learn.
He said “they would never know what it’s like to walk in our shoes as a Black man.”
Del Pino said he used to battle, but realized “nothing I say will change their opinion. Either they have to research it or live it themselves.”
Maye Quade said the suburbs are just starting a conversation.
“It felt like in the cities, everybody was feeling the full rage of that we should all feel all the time about how bad white supremacy is, but here it’s ‘let’s have a conversation,’” Maye Quade said. “Which is good.”
Maye Quade said white supremacy “sucks for everyone,” including white people.
She said white people experience discrimination, poverty, hardship and lack of access to equity, capital and money but “none of it is because of the color of their skin.”
“Racism, and especially anti-Black racism, means that all Black people are harmed by a system that’s meant to dehumanize and devalue us,” Maye Quade said.
Del Pino said he understands when white people say “I’ve been discriminated against too” but it may only have a few incidents while it would take him five hours to list his racial experiences.
“I’ve been called the n-word more times than I can imagine,” Del Pino said.
What can Rosemount residents do?
Green said the minimum is recognizing what is happening and asking for ways of support.
“Be a support block, just talking to your Black friends,” Green said. “I think that’s so important.”
Maye Quade suggested Googling an article “characteristics white supremacy culture.”
“Talk about white supremacy,” Maye Quade said. “Get comfortable with it. Be OK with messing up.”
Del Pino said “I plead for your child’s education to change.”
“The majority of Black people don’t know where they’re from and they don’t know why,” he said.
He suggested diversifying the music, books, movies, television shows and toys people have for their children.
Del Pino said children recognize when the “bad guys have dark skin,” and Black heroes often turn into “animals or a soul.”
“They can never be a Black prince, Black king or Black superhero and stay that way,” Del Pino said. “I want an to see an amazing Black man that shows how amazing they are through the whole movie.”
He said people should stop raising children to be colorblind.
“Once they start appreciating dark skin and other cultures, they’ll start to love,” Del Pino said. “Teach them about each color and where they came from. Kids love the colors of the rainbow. They’ll color them all.”
Mayor Bill Droste said the city intends to hold more sessions highlighting Rosemount’s diverse population.
He said as the city continues to grow, the best way to have a strong community is to recognize everyone has a voice.
The event was organized OneRosemount, a group of city leaders who meet monthly.
