Winner will be announced in May
A Rosemount Middle School teacher is a nominee for Education Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year for 2023.
Alissa Standon, who teaches English, is one of more than 100 educators who were announced as nominees by the state educators’ union on Jan. 26. The award honors pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and educators in early childhood education and adult basic education, according to a Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 news release.
Standon learned of her nomination in an email she received at the beginning of December.
“It is an absolute honor to be nominated,” Standon said in a statement. “I know that I make connections with my students, but sometimes you don’t truly realize the depth of those connections or the lasting impact you had on someone’s life.”
According to the district, the nominations will be reviewed by a panel including education, business philanthropy and government leaders. The finalists will be named after the panel meets in March and the winner will be announced May 7 in St. Paul.
Standon grew up in Mankato and holds a bachelor’s degree from Minnesota State University, Mankato and a master’s degree from St. Mary’s University. She’s also pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership from St. Mary’s and expects to graduate this summer.
She has been teaching at Rosemount Middle School for 11 years and said she “wouldn’t change it for anything.” During her first year with District 196 she also worked part-time between RMS and Rosemount High School.
She and her 6-year-old daughter live in South St. Paul with their two dogs. She said she spends most of her free time with her boyfriend, Chris, his two children and her daughter doing a variety of family activities. Standon also enjoys reading, playing video games and spending time outdoors.
Standon responded by email to questions from the newspaper about her teaching approach and Teacher of the Year nomination.
What inspired you to become an English teacher?
When I was younger, I spent a lot of time reading and talking about books with others. It was always something that I loved to do. Then, when I was in eighth grade, my English teacher, Beth Christensen, became my favorite teacher. She helped me navigate middle school, gave me confidence in academics, and made me love learning. I knew that I wanted to help other kids like me when I “grew up.” Not that I have totally grown up, yet. It is one of the reasons why I love teaching middle school so much.
How would you describe your philosophy towards teaching and education?
Love and humor is my basic approach. I try to put my students as people first and then worry about the content I am teaching afterward. That does not mean that I believe that the content I teach isn’t important for students. They need to know how to read and write. However, I know that students do not always care about what is being taught if they don’t feel valued as people. They want to be seen and loved. I value my students as people before their roles as students. I get to know their interests, their families, and sometimes, their pain. I do not pry into my student’s issues, but I always make it clear when I see someone in pain and allow them a safe space to vent or lean. I love my students, and just like any family, sometimes we are “stuck” with one another, but I will always love them.
I also love what I teach; I am passionate about English and learning about multiple perspectives. It brings me infinite joy to share my passion with students and to ignite their own curiosities. I am also really passionate about students being able to see themselves in the literature that is taught as well as be exposed to the lives and perspectives of other people. The world is a really big, beautiful place and each person only lives their one life. Literature allows us to explore the worlds of other people to see what they experience.
How do you believe the teaching profession has changed since you began?
I think that change is a slow process. In some areas, not a lot has changed. As an example, there are books that I teach that I have been for decades even though there is a plethora of new, interesting, and just as literary-rich as the older texts. But, there has been a shift to include more authentic texts and authors from the State Standards which is super exciting.
What is your favorite part about the job?
This is an easy question to answer. The students are the best part. Some days, they are infuriating and beyond frustrating to the point that you want to cry. Then, there are the moments where a student understands something new and feels success. I love these moments. Also, working with middle school students is constantly hilarious. These kids are so goofy and funny; it makes work an adventure every day. I love my kids.
Aside from the required curriculum, what lessons do you try to impart to your students?
At Rosemount Middle, we follow the Irish Way which includes compassion, gratitude, inclusion and acceptance, honesty, respect, integrity, perseverance, community and empathy. I try to work with my students on all of these areas. I also try to empower them to take an active role in their lives and those around them to not allow themselves to be a bystander.
If you are selected as Teacher of the Year, how do you believe that would affect your career going forward?
I’m not really sure. I am still finishing my last degree, and I don’t even know what I am going to do with that. I always joke with my students that “I don’t know what I want to be when I grow up,” and it’s true. I just know that no matter what I am going to do, I will always act with my current and future students’ interests in mind. These are my kids.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
