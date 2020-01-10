w RMS Artist Reception c.jpg

The Rosemount Area Arts Council and Friends of Robert Trail began the new year with a student artist reception at the Robert Trail Library in Rosemount. Students at Rosemount Middle School, under the guidance of art specialist Bette Poukey, created a wide variety of art work. Over 70 selected pieces are on display through the month of January at the library. At the reception Jan. 5 were (from left) Jerry Erickson, Robert Trail librarian; Bette Poukey, RMS art specialist; seventh-grade artist, Momo Lee; Michael Lee, father; Teah Lee, sister; Sandy Olson, FOL member, and Keith Reed, RAAC member.

