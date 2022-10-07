Two candidates are vying for the open Rosemount mayor’s office after longtime Mayor Bill Droste filed to run as a candidate for the Dakota County Board, and there is one candidate actively seeking one of the two spots on the City Council.
Council Member Jeff Weisensel and Jason Moore, a political newcomer, are running in the Nov. 8 election for the four-year mayoral term.
Council Member Paul Essler is seeking reelection for a four-year term, while Council Member Tammy Block withdrew from the race, but her name will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Block made the decision in September and was unable to have her name removed from the ballot since the deadline has passed for removal.
There is no write-in candidate who has declared their candidacy to the newspaper, but a write-in could be elected if the person receives more votes than Block.
If Block were to be the top vote-getter, the position would be vacant and would be filled by special election at a later date, according to city ordinance. The council could opt to make a temporary appointment until an election could be held.
Following are the candidates’ responses to the newspaper’s questionnaire.
Rosemount mayor
Jason Moore
Age: 50s
Family: Married with three adult children
Occupation: Mechanic in a factory
Education: Naval Nuclear Power School
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Never been elected or appointed
What differentiates you from the other candidate?
My opponent has 14 years on the City Council, I have none.
What would be your priorities if elected?
Review and evaluate all the internal budgets, plans, policies and procedures of city hall to determine the best way to serve the citizens of Rosemount.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better?
Promote citywide back yard gardens (education, how to, training).
Inflation and shortages are here and will continue in the foreseeable future.
The Dakota County Assessor has projected that Rosemount residential property values will increase by 18.88% in 2023. What do you think the city should be doing to keep Rosemount’s housing stock affordable?
Property taxes lag by two years, so by 2025 they will be going down if the housing market continues on its current trajectory. As for affordability, maybe the city and county can revisit the lower interest rate incentives from the early 2000s. 0.5% off if you live in your purchased home for 10+ years. Sell before 10 years, pay a stiff penalty.
Do you think policing and/or safety is a concern in Rosemount? Why or why not? What are your priorities for the Rosemount Police Department’s budget?
Crime and safety is a concern. I have talked with Chief Dahlstrom about this when I have attended a City Council meeting. He is doing the best he can in the current environment. Rosemount used to be a “bedroom community” prior to 2020. Not any more, crime is leaking in. All citizens need to be ever vigilant in securing their property. Get to know your neighbors, watch each other’s homes when the other is away. As for the budget, it is proposed to increase 8.65% for 2023. I encourage all Rosemount citizens who care about their community to subscribe to the city’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/CityofRosemountMNVideos) and watch the content.
Jeff Weisensel
Age: 63
Family: Married to wife, Kathy, celebrating 40 years together, 3 adult married children – Ashley (Scott) Sturm, Kelsey (Brandon) Nelsen, Lindsey (Dave) Paczkowski; five grandchildren
Occupation: Construction senior project manager for large national retailer
Education: BS civil engineering/MS project management University of Wisconsin-Platteville; National League of Cities University Diamond magna cum laude Leadership Regent; Governmental Studies, Hillsdale College, MI
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Rosemount City Council since 2009, vice mayor 2009, 2013, 2017, 2019, 2022; Rosemount Port Authority since 2009, chair 2010-2021; Rosemount Youth Commission Council liaison since 2011; Dakota 911 Board since 2010, chair since 2021, vice chair 2018-2021; Rosemount Downtown Redevelopment Task Force 2016; Rosemount Wetlands Ordinance Task Force 1998, 2005, 2013; National League of Cities (NLC) Community & Economic Development Policy Committee since 2012; NLC Small Cities Council since 2018; NLC University Fellows since 2016; Rosemount Planning Commission 1997-2004, chair 2000-2004; Dakota County 4-H Federation Board and finance director 2002-2012; Dakota County Extension Committee 1998-2004, chair 2000-2004
What differentiates you from the other candidate?
Proven, practical and positive Leadership.
Productive, and results oriented Service.
Planned, progressive growth Vision.
Results include:
Top 50 Best Place to Live and Best Place to be a Kid in the Nation by Money.com. High marks for Safe Communities, Education and Public Spaces.
3-STAR sustainable rated community, first in Minnesota
Increased city bond rating to AA+
Lowered city tax rate rank from No. 8 to No. 3 of 11 cities in Dakota County.
Average annual tax capacity +6.5% against average annual budget +3.2%
New, expanding and relocating businesses within Rosemount
Established Environmental and Sustainability Commission
Established Tech Task Force
What would be your priorities if elected?
Challenge 1 - Getting the “Best Bang for our Tax Bucks” for city services, facilities, and staff.
Challenge 2 - Welcoming and Inviting to Businesses to increase our tax capacity and broaden our tax base. Retail continues to be at the forefront of our efforts.
Challenge 3 - Provide amenities, gathering events, and volunteer opportunities for everyone to feel connected and engaged. Activating all our neighborhoods, share the “hometown” feel and deliver on our “Spirit of Pride and Progress.”
Challenge 4 - Manage our long-term growth and development
See further commentary at www.weisensel4rosemountcitycouncil.com, Serving You tab.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
Our city continues to work to increase the retail opportunities for our residents. There are real hurdles to realize this goal. We recognize the retail leakage we have to adjacent communities that are two and three times our population size. Many national retailers we want are nearby, in a “Greater Rosemount” area of 10–15-minute drive. Retailers look to “rooftop count” to maximize their brick-and-mortar investment among other additional factors. While we continue to see residential growth, we are also diligent in reaching out to developers and retailers that can provide competition to adjacent city businesses or fill niche retail markets not elsewhere in Dakota County. Recently, we have seen our first brewery open with another taproom/winery expected later this year. Increasing retail offerings continues to remain a focus for City Council and our staff.
The Dakota County Assessor has projected that Rosemount residential property values will increase by 18.88% in 2023. What do you think the city should be doing to keep Rosemount’s housing stock affordable?
Recent data presented to our Port Authority supports a need for a greater amount of life cycle housing for our community. We are deficient on entry level residential housing as well as residents aging out of homes to senior living facilities. These two types of housing – income and age restricted units accounts for only 5% our total housing supply and currently have 0% vacancy. Employment opportunities with the upcoming distribution warehouses (Home Depot/FedEx) adds to the pressure for income restricted housing opportunities to retain workers to become part of the community rather than traveling in and out daily. For example, workforce housing permits a family of four with an income between $52,000-$63,000 to utilize this multifamily rental housing units, currently 32 in total. The city supports an increase in count through our current zoning. We continue to reach out to developers and builders to invest in our community.
Do you think policing and/or safety is a concern in Rosemount? Why or why not? What are your priorities for the Rosemount Police Department’s budget?
Throughout community, we see support for our public safety workers, both Police and Fire. Rosemount received high marks as a Safe Community as part of “Best Place to Live in the Nation” recognition. Still, we remain concerned about influences outside the community that result in unwanted and unfortunate incidents within our community. A recent outreach program to residents to volunteer to share their doorbell camera to assist in solving and catching criminals is in direct response to enlist the aid of residents to keep our neighborhoods safe. While we dedicate over one third of our city budget in support of police department’s efforts, they cannot be everywhere. Additionally, we are working to provide a workspace addressing our community growth and a variety of police operational needs as part of a combined new facility with the Public Works Department.
Rosemount City Council
Paul Essler
Age: 52
Family: Wife – Stacia, three children – Sydney, 21, Nicholas, 17, Abby, 13
Occupation: Chief Financial Officer – Dakota Fence Company
Education: Bachelors degrees in accounting and management, University of North Dakota, Certified Public Accountant
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: Rosemount Area Athletic Association Board Member 2011-2018; treasurer 2012-2014; president 2014-2018; Rosemount City Council 2019-2022; Rosemount Port Authority (Economic Development) 2019-2022; chair 2022
What would be your priorities if elected?
I would continue to challenge our city staff to continue to take steps to deliver on what our residents are asking for. Most notably, a large majority of our residents want more restaurant and retail options and to spend their money in Rosemount. For years we have watched our neighboring communities get new restaurants and retail while our residents continue to drive there to get their wants and needs meant. As part of this, I would continue to ensure that we are retaining the small town feel that the vast majority of our residents enjoy.
In what area or areas could the city be doing better? What should the city do to improve in this area or areas?
We continue to search for additional ways to encourage resident engagement in decisions that the City Council makes. Over the past year, we have made significant strides in our social media and communications to keep getting more engagement from our residents in the decisions being made but there is more work to do here. I believe it is important that residents are informed and get engaged in the discussions being made that impact their community. All council meetings and work sessions are open to the public and we would love to see more in attendance so we can have active dialogue about projects and decisions directly with residents. Also, new restaurant options are one of the most significant requests we get from residents. I would love to see our residents actively engaged in recruiting existing restaurants to entice them to open an addition location in Rosemount.
The Dakota County Assessor has projected that Rosemount residential property values will increase by 18.88% in 2023. What do you think the city should be doing to keep Rosemount’s housing stock affordable?
One area is focusing on providing more variety of housing options. Rosemount is a great community for residents of all ages and we need to look for ways to entice people to move to and stay in Rosemount. The real estate market has seen a substantial increase in prices and has made housing in Rosemount unaffordable for many. Over the past several years we have seen a significant number of single-family homes and Dakota County as a whole is continuing to increase multi-family options including workforce housing. With more people getting priced out of the single-family home market and with new businesses coming to Rosemount, we must continue to work with developers who recognize the need to provide lower price options for housing in Rosemount. Our current council has worked with planning experts and developed a vision the buildout of Rosemount including several multi-family and workforce housing options.
Do you think policing and/or safety is a concern in Rosemount? Why or why not? What are your priorities for the Rosemount Police Department’s budget?
Our police department has an overall positive reputation and does a tremendous job leveraging community outreach programs to provide a positive impression of our police officers. Police Chief Dahlstrom is always looking out for best practices in law enforcement to both protect the community while maintaining a positive reputation of the police department. Our volunteer fire department should also be commended for the amazing work that they do. Fire Chief Schroeder has done a tremendous job creating a positive culture. I will continue to strongly support our public safety operations and as we grow it will be important that we are keep up with the growth in population, additional activity within our community, and the ever-changing dynamics of personal behavior. This is an area where we have seen an increase in funding over the past few years and I will continue to support this important component of our budget.
