Two candidates are vying for the open Rosemount mayor’s office after longtime Mayor Bill Droste filed to run as a candidate for the Dakota County Board, and there is one candidate actively seeking one of the two spots on the City Council.

Council Member Jeff Weisensel and Jason Moore, a political newcomer, are running in the Nov. 8 election for the four-year mayoral term.

rm cc weisensel

Jeff Weisensel 
rm ccPaul Essler

Paul Essler 

Tags

Load comments