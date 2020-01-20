Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste and Council Member Jeff Weisensel have been reappointed to committees of the National League of Cities for 2019.
As committee members, the Rosemount officials will play a role in shaping NLC’s policy positions. They will advocate on behalf of America’s cities and towns before Congress, with the administration, and at home.
Droste will again serve on the NLC Transportation and Infrastructure Services federal advocacy committee. The committee has the responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving transportation. He is one of three representatives from Minnesota on the committee.
“The National League of Cities provides a platform for city leaders to collaborate on solutions to challenges facing American cities,” said Droste. “Whether it is transportation funding or transportation innovation, tax-exempt municipal bonds or Community Block Grant Funds, we look to the NLC to help us understand the issues and develop a clear message for our representatives.”
Weisensel will return to the Community and Economic Development committee. That committee has the responsibility for developing NLC’s federal policy positions on issues involving housing, community and economic development, land use and other areas. He is one of two from Minnesota on the committee.
“Through networking, direct engagement, and advocacy, I have been able to continue to see Rosemount receive benefits like Community Development Block Grants (CDBG),” said Weisensel. “I’ve worked with officials at all levels of government including federal, state, and county, to reduce the headwinds in economic development and improve our own community’s vitality in housing opportunities.”
Weisensel will continue his work in a second role at the NLC. He was reappointed to the Small Cities Council. Participants there share ideas and solutions to challenges affecting communities whose population is 50,000 or less.
“Small Cities Council is a great forum of seeing the best our country’s small towns and cities provide residents with limited resources,” Weisensel said. “Networking and sharing bring the best ideas for a wide spectrum of better resident engagement, economic development and making our communities better places to live, work, and play.”
Weisensel will also serve another one-year term as a Leadership Fellow with the NLC University – a collaboration to provide education and professional development services for municipal leaders around the country.
“Passionate about life-long learning, I strongly believe in promoting as a Fellow the skill development of elected officials to support innovation, citizen engagement, and better listening in communication,” Weisensel said. “NLCU provides that forum for elected and staff alike.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.