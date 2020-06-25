Hotel, senior apartments reviewed by Planning Commission
It’s been years in the making.
Rosemount Community Development Director Kim Lindquist said the city has been after a hotel for at least 15 years.
There have been a pair of hotel studies, she said, which have shown demand.
A hotel proposal was approved a few years ago, but it was never built.
“This has been a very strong goal of the City Council and past councils to get one in town,” Lindquist said.
The Rosemount Planning Commission has reviewed plans for a hotel along with senior apartment complex, which would be built on vacant lots along Business Parkway north of County Road 42.
The lots have sat empty for several years. Anytime Fitness is the only commercial site in the Rosewood Estates commercial area.
The city considered a concept plan in the past for a big box retailer like Target, but it never moved forward due to road access concerns.
Another development came forward with a hotel, gas station and car wash concept in 2012, but it was never constructed.
Current plans show a three-story hotel with swimming pool, workout room, small conference room, outdoor gathering space, business center and outside deck.
Warren Israelson with developer KJ Walk said he’s meeting with Hilton and Marriott about a possible partnership.
“It’s long overdue to have a hotel in this size of town,” Planning Commission Member Brenda Rivera said.
Rosemount currently doesn’t have a hotel within city limits. Hotels are located in Apple Valley and Eagan.
The overall concept for the project including the hotel is to have an “urban village” feel, according to the request, with “buildings close to the street (or private driveways in this case), with sidewalk, traffic bump-outs, accessible green space and parallel parking to help promote walkabilty throughout the area.”
The design is intended to mimic a residential feel more than a commercial building, said Kyle Klatt, senior planner.
Plans also include 124 units of senior housing in six different buildings - four 21-unit buildings, and two 20-unit buildings with ground floor retail.
Israelson didn’t now what kind of retail, but they would likely be neighborhood businesses like salons.
It would have above-ground parking and a large open space between the buildings, Klatt said.
The senior units have a roof deck to overlook a common open space.
Israelson said the intention is for them to be high-end units for those 55 and older.
Commissioners said that they liked project, but they felt like they needed to continue to work through a few issues such increasing the presence of landscaping buffers and trees.
A few residents expressed concerns about ensuring privacy especially from the four-story senior apartments, which include a rooftop deck.
Commission members wanted to also look at the height of some of the buildings and road access.
Israelson said he was willing to listen to any suggestions.
An increase in traffic was also a concern from several residents, but Klatt pointed out that residential draws in much less traffic than commercial properties, for which it’s currently zoned.
The hotel and senior apartment are likely the first phase of the overall development.
Commissioners also heard about the overall concept plan, which includes more high-density housing on the western part of the site.
There are also plans for a large retailer and a restaurant space to the south along County Round 42. The initial request also included a memory care facility on the northeast corner of County Road 42 and Business Parkway, but it was withdrawn.
