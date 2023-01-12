Year of preparation culminates in performance for millions
For the past year, the members of the Rosemount High School marching band have been anticipating their chance to stride through the streets of Pasadena, California, in the Tournament of Roses Parade.
Due to New Year’s Day falling on a Sunday, the students had to wait one more day than usual, but it was worth it.
After 12 months of practicing, summer band camp, fundraising, parades, a successful field show season, arranging logistics, and practicing some more, the band finally went through the Tournament of Roses chute and emerged on Orange Grove Boulevard on Jan. 2 to see some of the more than 700,000 attendees in one of the most watched events worldwide.
They heard cheers, applause, and hollers of support for the award-winning band carrying its Rosemount banner and a Minnesota silhouette on the last placard.
“That first initial turn is called TV corner, and there are all of these cameras and the stands are packed with people,” said Adam Polanski, a senior drum major. “The people are going wild, and you hear the roar of the crowd with all the lights and the cameras all pointed at us.”
“It was beautiful,” said Jaxon Jones, a senior drum major. “It was a big moment of pride to see all these people. I was nervous.”
“You keep reminding yourself, you know what you have to do and when to do it,” Polanski said. “If anything else you are excited since everything has been built up to this final moment.”
As No. 13 in the parade lineup, the marching band hit the route early in the day, which required a 3:45 a.m. wake up call.
They had been up for several hours before they started marching, and Polanski recalled one piece of advice from the directors before the start: “We were told to perform our best, but also to look around and take it all in.”
Aside from the opening chute, he said one of his most vivid memories included seeing the San Gabriel Mountains backdrop for the first time. It was rainy and cloudy most on they day they previewed the route, so the mountains were not visible at that time.
During the parade, the sun was out and temperatures were in the upper 50s. In an effort to save their energy during the 6.5-mile route, band members used a number system to alternate taking rests between playing.
The focus on staying hydrated and resting was emphasized by each member signing a medical form right before the parade. Jones said some Rosemount band members were unable to finish the entire route in 2014 when temperatures were higher.
Everyone finished this year.
Jones said one of his memorable moments was making the famous turn from Orange Grove to Colorado Boulevard.
“When you turn that corner and see all of those people and realize that two and a half million people are watching on TV, for five miles there’s just people everywhere,” he said.
Polanski said the stretch of road ahead was people packed from side to side and on every rooftop available trying to get a look at the parade.
“It’s a little nerve wracking, but when you feel the battery in the back, you just get into your rhythm,” he said.
Another special moment for Jones was near the end of the parade when the band walked under an overpass, they all started playing the “New World Symphony.” With the sound reflecting off the concrete above, it was a bold, glorious sound, according to Jones.
When they reached the end of the parade route Jones said there was little time for celebrating. They had to clear the way and go to an area where they could eat.
“I think it took a little while for everyone to collect themselves. I was just thinking: ‘I need to sit down.’ You are so exhausted you aren’t able to think about it. It’s incomprehensible. It was so big like it was one entire stream. You are thinking: ‘Did we really just do that?’ ”
Polanski said many people just wanted to take off their top layer uniform, and that when they did they realized how sweaty they were.
He recalled talking with one friend, Ben Cobian, and they both remarked at how thankful they were for the past four years and their friendships.
“We’ve had all of these great experiences, and we were so blessed to have them,” Polanski said. “We have known each other since we were in elementary school, and being in the band brought us closer together. With this as the final culmination of everything, it was very rewarding.”
“It’s like being part of a big family,” Polanski said. “It’s more than a friendship.”
Polanski said it was such an amazing experience that even one of the tuba players who had just lugged his instrument six miles along the route said if he had a chance to do it all over again he do it a second time right away.
He said all the sweat was worth it.
“A lot of my closest friends are in band,” Polanski said. “It was bittersweet. We knew this was going to be the last time we were going to perform together. And this was the biggest thing for many of us.”
Jones agreed: “It was bittersweet. You spend so much time to prepare for it. It’s exciting to go to the local and national competitions, but this was entirely different.”
Polanski and Jones also realized how much of a sense of pride there is in Rosemount for the band. They said there was a little pressure representing the city and the state of Minnesota in the parade, which they got a sense of when they watched a video of the 2014 Tournament of Roses Parade watch party at Fireside Restaurant.
“When I saw that at the start of the season, it made me a little emotional. Rosemount has a small town feel, and people from here take great pride in seeing the band on a national stage and get national recognition. It was unexpected, but it was a great feeling. … It’s something I’m very grateful for.”
