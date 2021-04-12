Mixed-use residential will help facilitate large residential developments
The Rosemount Planning Commission passed a measure last week to add a new land use category.
Mixed-use residential will be used to allow for a mix of low- and medium-density projects.
“It provides more flexibility for large projects,’ Senior Planner Kyle Klatt said.
He said the land use category is similar zoning standards used by other cities.
Klatt said the city plans to use the category for a specific area of the University of Minnesota Outreach, Research and Education (UMore) property in advance of a potential new development.
The plan is to rezone about 500 acres of low- and medium-density residential to mixed-use residential at UMore Park for a development by Maplewood Development.
In 2018, Newland Communities came to the city with a plan to develop the land southwest of the Akron Avenue and County Road 42 intersection next to Dakota County Technical College into a residential development, but it fell through.
Last year, Maplewood Development came to the city with a similar plan in terms of land use configuration called Amber Fields.
“Maplewood has a more traditional plan,” Klatt said. “For instance, there are no alleyways, like Newland had in their design.”
The maps for Amber Fields show a mix of single-family homes and moderate-density townhomes.
The new land use designation has a density range of 2.5 to 8 units per acre.
It would replace all the existing low-density residential and medium-density residential zoning on the property.
The overall project would consist of about 1,500 new housing units including market rate apartments, senior apartments, townhomes and single-family homes of various sizes.
One of the key features is a 66-acre open space with miles of trails, several ponds and other park amenities in the center of the development.
The park would be connected to the UMore Ballfields.
Commercial uses are planned for about 11 acres at the corner of County Road 42 and Akron Avenue.
The change in the land use designation would “facilitate and promote development that can happen this year,” Klatt said.
He said he expects the city to receive applications within weeks.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved a comprehensive plan amendment allowing mixed-use zoning.
