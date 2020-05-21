Event is one of many sidetracked in south metro
Due to concerns prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rosemount Leprechaun Days Committee voted unanimously on Monday to cancel this year’s festival that is typically held the last full week of July.
“This is a difficult decision, but we must do our part to ensure our community remains safe during this uncertain time,” the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.
The worldwide pandemic has led to a ban on large public gatherings in Minnesota, in addition to the closure of schools, public-facing government services and many businesses.
Leprechaun Days is the largest annual festival in the city of Rosemount, attracting thousands to its biggest events.
It has traditionally hosted a 100-plus unit Grand Day Parade along 145th Street and the two-day Midsummer Faire, which has included fireworks, a carnival, food options and live entertainment in Central Park. Those featured events are organized by the all-volunteer and nonprofit Leprechaun Days Committee.
“We know this decision is very hard to take for everyone who loves Leprechaun Days,” said Steve Ball, committee president. “We want people to get together to have fun and make lifelong memories, as much as they do. We hope the community has the ability to gather again soon.”
The festival, that typically runs 10 days, has had more than 60 events in recent years. Many of those events are organized by Rosemount Parks and Recreation, community groups and businesses.
Parks and Recreation has not decided yet if it would cancel its events that are typically held during Leprechaun Days. Those include the Run for the Gold, Blarney Stone Hunt, Wet ‘n’ Wild Day and the Youth Fishing Contest.
The negative economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local businesses was also cited as a reason to cancel the festival.
“We rely on local businesses for donations and partnership from the city of Rosemount,” the committee said. “We encourage all of you to support our local businesses. They are the heartbeat of our community.”
Leprechaun Days is one of many south metro festivals and events to be canceled this year. So far, Rosemount’s ArtBlast, Farmington Dew Days, Apple Valley Freedom Days and Eagan’s July 4th Funfest have been canceled. Lakeville’s Pan-O-Prog has postponed its July events to Sept. 25-27.
“We thank you for your continued support and look forward to an amazing 2021 Leprechaun Days event,” the committee said.
More information about Leprechaun Days is at RosemountEvents.com.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
