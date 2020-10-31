New residential development in the works
Rosemount residents can expect to welcome several new neighbors in the coming years.
Tamarak Land Development has plans to add more than 200 units on a 52-acre lot in eastern Rosemount at Ardan Place.
The initial blueprints shared with the Planning Commission on Tuesday show 79 single-family lots and 137 townhouse units on a parcel west of the intersection of Akron Avenue and Bonaire Path West.
D.R. Horton who would be the homebuilder in the project.
The new development would be west of the land own by District 196, which could be the site of a new elementary school.
The plans match other Rosemount subdivisions in the area.
“They’re somewhat smaller lots and somewhat smaller lot widths, but it’s similar to other recent developments in the city,” said Kyle Klatt, senior planner.
There were some comments from residents during the meeting citing a desire for the property to remain agricultural.
The owners have a right ask for land use designation changes and their job is to determine if the change is appropriate, Planning Commission Chair Melissa Kenninger said.
Most of the property around it is designated for low density residential by the city, Klatt said.
The parcel is west of the Bloomfield neighborhood and north of Prestwick Place. It’s also a short distance from Bella Vista, Caramore Crossing, Meadow Ridge and Greystone.
Several Planning Commission members expressed interest in having a pedestrian access along Bonaire Path to allow future students to easily access the school and surrounding parks.
There’s no park planned for the development, but it’s near the Meadows of Bloomfield and it’s close to the Flint Hills Recreation Complex.
It’s been graded for a trail along Bonaire Path, as the city is working on it, Community Development Director Kim Lindquist said.
Traffic is a common question for any incoming development.
Public Works Director Brian Erickson said any future traffic control would be driven by development.
Lindquist said Dakota County is studying the Highway 3 and Bonaire Path intersection and noted there will be a stoplight installed at the intersection of Akron Avenue and County Road 42 in 2021.
Planning Commission members also wanted to ensure tree coverage would remain.
Klatt said they’re working to preserve as much of the treeline along the western boundary and the rail line to the south.
Phase one would start on the eastern part of the property and development would continue west.
Future residents at Ardan Place would be within the boundary for Red Pine Elementary in Eagan, but it could change.
In 2018, the school district purchased a 34.4-acre parcel as a site for a possible future elementary school to accommodate new residential development.
Klatt said it’s his understanding that funding is the big question, and they’re looking at 5-10 years out.
“There needs to be a referendum in the future before that school would be built,” Klatt said.
It depends on the number of residents.
The land was purchased due to its proximity to the University of Minnesota Outreach, Research and Education (UMore) Park.
The University of Minnesota Board of Regents approved the sale of 435 acres of UMore Park in Rosemount to Maplewood Development for $13.1 million in June.
Lindquist said the Planning Commission will be able to hear about the developer’s plans in December.
The Planning Commission also approved the final phase of the Meadow Ridge development to allow 63 single-family lots.
Last month the Rosemount City Council approved the first plat for the Emerald Isle first addition, which include the first 40 single-family lots. It’s the first phase of a 151-lot development north of County Road 42.
The final phase of the Bella Vista development was approved in August to allow for 26 more single-family lots.
Prestwick Place north of Connemara Trail and west of Akron Avenue got the approval for its next phase, which included 27 single-family lots, in April.
The first phase of Caramore Crossing started in 2019, which is north of the proposed new Ardan Place housing development. The development has plans for 130 single-family homes and another 47 detached townhome villas northwest of the intersection at Akron Avenue and Bonaire Path.
Greystone is in its final phases as well.
Much of the land south of the housing developments is zoned commercial. City staff members have said they’ve heard from developers that Rosemount will see more commercial properties come in along County Road 42 once there are more rooftops in the area.
