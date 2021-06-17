Malecha held same role with Farmington
Teah Malecha has been officially hired to be Rosemount’s next finance director.
During Tuesday’s Rosemount City Council meeting, the council approved the hiring of Malecha, who has worked as the finance director for Farmington for the past three and a half years.
She also has experience as the finance officer for Excelsior before that and held financial roles in health care.
Malecha is also a military veteran who served active duty in Iraq.
“She comes heavily supported and recommenced by her colleagues and professional acquaintances,” City Administrator Logan Martin said. “She will be an awesome member of our team. We very much looking forward to her skill set and the innovation she brings.”
Mayor Bill Droste said: “welcome to our new finance director. We look forward to going through those tedious budgets in approximately six months.”
She will officially begin her duties for Rosemount on June 21.
She is the second member of Rosemount’s leadership team hired by Rosemount from Farmington in 2021.
Adam Keinberger was hired as the new community development director for Rosemount in April. He served as community development director for Farmington for seven years before coming to Rosemount.
The former finance director Jeff May recently retired after working for the city for more than 36 years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.