School expects to save thousands annually on energy costs
Rosemount High School is planning to have its own solar array on the school grounds.
The school is waiting for approval for its Solar Rewards application from Xcel Energy. The installation of the array is likely to take place in spring 2023, according to Assistant Principal Calvin Keasling.
“However, if Xcel surprises us and approves things quickly, we will move forward with the project this fall,” he said.
The array will be located behind the building on the hill to the northwest of the library. It will be visible from Highway 3, and as drivers turn onto 142nd Street from Highway 3 and continue to the school, Keasling said.
Keasling said having solar power at the school has been a longtime desire from its science department and teaching team. After he started working at the school three years ago, he and biology teacher Veda Kanitz began discussing how they could make the project possible.
Rosemount High School has a long of history of environmental stewardship projects, Kanitz said, citing students monitoring the health of the Vermillion River and the Environmental Science Club and ninth-grade science classes working to conserve energy and reduce emissions as examples.
“Past efforts to install solar at RHS were hampered by the upfront costs of installation. With the huge drop in the cost of solar, and the Solar for Schools grant, I am hopeful that the dream will become a reality,” Kanitz said. “Interest in the potential of solar energy has peaked in the last two years as students learned much more about it through a grant program with the ‘We Share Solar’ program. Environmental Science students assembled two solar suitcases which are now being used to light classrooms in a refugee camp in Uganda and Kenya. Students learned about solar but also about the nearly 1 billion people who lack access to electricity and how it affects their lives.”
The school applied for a grant this past winter through the University of Minnesota’s clean energy resource teams program related to the solar array. Staff learned through that process how to create a request for proposals for solar companies and about possible funding options.
“We created an RFP for a solar garden to be built at RHS in January and shared it with the solar power installation community through CERTs in February. We received 13 viable proposals and Solar Connection Inc. was determined to be the finalist for the project,” Keasling said.
The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District 196 School Board approved the agreement with Solar Connection Inc. on June 27.
Keasling said RHS and District 196 already have 62% of their electricity coming from solar farms and providers. RHS wanted a solar array on its campus for several reasons.
The array will provide a visible and trackable solar energy production system to be used and studied in physics and Earth science classrooms and will show the community the school is committed to solar energy. The solar panels will help save money on electricity production and purchasing for the school building and also cleaner energy source, Keasling said.
The district will have no up front costs for this project. Keasling said Solar Connection is offering the system through a public power agreement, which means the company will build the system, own the array for the first 20 years of its life and be responsible for maintaining it. The school will receive power from Solar Connection at a discounted rate below current market rate.
“We will be buying the system from them as part of the power purchasing over the 20 years. After 20 years we can purchase the system for $50,000 and the system will become owned by the school and district,” he said. “If we don’t, Solar Connection Inc. will maintain ownership until 25 years at which point the district would automatically take ownership.”
The school will be at about 75% solar-generated electricity once the system is installed. Officials estimate the array will help the school save between $12,000 and $18,000 per year and will save between $250,000 and $350,000 total on energy costs during the first 20 years of the public power agreement, Keasling said.
Kanitz said the students and overall community will benefit from the project. The school’s students are concerned and want the school to act on projects such as this.
“They are relying on us to show them that there are solutions that will safeguard their future,” Kanitz said.
RHS junior Kate Reed is supportive of the project and addressed the School Board before its June 27 vote on the solar array agreement.
She told the board sustainability and environmental projection have been in the back of her mind.
“Growing up, I have watched as our planet has unnaturally changed. In Minnesota, our thunderstorms have become stronger, our winters are warmer, and flooding is more consistent. I am 16 and this is the world I have to grow up in, a world that I don’t know will have a bright future. It is frightening and scary to be a youth and feel you have no control over what happens to your planet, your city or your home,” she said. “By allowing solar panels to be built at RHS it gives me a sense of comfort to know that the district is taking a step in a direction toward sustainability and looking toward the future. And not just the future of the school or the district, but my future and the future of all students.”
Reed said in a July 6 email to the newspaper that she also believes RHS is setting an example for surrounding cities with the solar array project.
“Along with this, the solar panels allow students to learn about current environmental issues and how they can help make a difference for the benefit of the planet,” she said. “I’m hoping this can lead to other actions that will benefit the planet along with the community.”
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@apgecm.com.
