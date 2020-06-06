Graduates and their families were invited to participate in a car procession June 5 through the Rosemount High School campus as RHS staff cheered them on they passed through. The 2020 graduation ceremony was streamed via YouTube. The virtual ceremony included student, faculty and Board of Education speakers, music by RHS ensembles and faculty representatives reading the names of every graduating student .
