Residents gathered to witness Rosemount's annual community tree lighting near the Steeple Center on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 20.
John Loch with Rosemount Area Arts Council served as master of ceremonies and Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste shared a few words prior to the community tree lighting.
A children's choir from St. Joseph's Church in Rosemount sang holiday songs on the steps of the Steeple Center prior to the tree lighting ceremony.
After the tree lighting, volunteers with Rosemount Youth Commission served treats and led children's activities and youngsters were invited to meet Santa Claus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.