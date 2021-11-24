Residents gathered to witness Rosemount's annual community tree lighting near the Steeple Center on the evening of Saturday, Nov. 20.

John Loch with Rosemount Area Arts Council served as master of ceremonies and Rosemount Mayor Bill Droste shared a few words prior to the community tree lighting.  

A children's choir from St. Joseph's Church in Rosemount sang holiday songs on the steps of the Steeple Center prior to the tree lighting ceremony.

After the tree lighting, volunteers with Rosemount Youth Commission served treats and led children's activities and youngsters were invited to meet Santa Claus.

