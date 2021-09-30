Downtown business to celebrate 25 years
Rosemount Floral has been at the heart of the downtown area for the past 25 years.
While many things have changed around it, the historic building it’s located in has been a mainstay providing a colorful lift to anyone in any season.
Owner Michelle Scheuerlein has tended to countless occasions over the years, and she’ll be celebrating her Oct. 1, 1996, entry into the floral business with a 25th Anniversary Open House on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the corner of 145th Street West and South Robert Trail.
Scheuerlein became a partner in Rosemount Floral with Phil Tobey after she worked at the shop for several months in 1996. She became the sole owner in 2004.
Rosemount Floral is woven into the fabric of the community, as it has supplied generations of families with flowers, plants and gifts for birthdays, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day, anniversaries, weddings, formal events, funerals and more, along with providing many unique items not found in other stores or online retailers.
She said one of the best parts about being in the floral business is bringing a bit of happiness daily to people. She said it was also rewarding to provide flowers for families who lost a loved one in the past year, as many funerals were canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, and flowers were one of the few ways people could connect to send their condolences.
Rosemount Floral has endured many ups and downs of the industry. It has survived difficult economic times after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001; the real estate bubble bursting in 2008, and the COVID-19 pandemic of the past two years.
She said she’s been able to maintain a successful business due to offering beautiful products at a reasonable price. She also credits the shop’s longevity to her repeat customers and those who tell others about how happy they are with Rosemount Floral.
Scheuerlein has also been through her own tough times. Seven years ago, she was injured in an accident while trimming trees at her home and has been in a wheelchair since then.
But she hasn’t let that slow her down. She has been as dedicated to the business and the community through it all.
Rosemount Floral has been recognized throughout the south metro in providing the best for its customers. For the past several years, it has won the Dakota County Tribune, Sun Thisweek and its predecessors’ Readers Choice awards for the Best Floral Shop in Rosemount and surrounding cities.
Six years ago, Scheuerlein received the Star of the North Award from then U.S. Rep. John Kline for her work at the shop and her volunteer efforts.
At the time of the award, Scheuerlein had crocheted more than 1,000 items that included baby blankets, hats and prayer shawls. More than of the 450 hats were donated to area medical centers, homeless support groups and an orphanage in Haiti.
Scheuerlein is looking forward to celebrating the milestone with longtime customers and friends in the community. She said she loves being right in the middle of downtown Rosemount next to other shops, restaurants and other services.
With the steady growth in the city of Rosemount and the surrounding area, Rosemount Floral has also plenty of new people to meet and more celebrations to come.
More information about Rosemount Floral is at rosemountfloral.com. People can also find Rosemount Floral on Facebook to learn more about the open house and specials during the week.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
