Department top fundraising team in Fight for Air Climb
Members of the Rosemount Fire Department didn’t take the easy way up to the top of a skyscraper in Minneapolis last weekend.
They donned full firefighting gear that includes jacket, pants, gloves, helmets, boots, tools and SCBA (air pack) as they sprinted up 31 floors of the U.S. Bank Plaza. Some even put on an air mask.
It was all part of a fundraiser for the American Lung Association Feb. 8 known as the Fight for Air Climb.
The department has had a group compete for the past few years, but this year they raised $7,203 – the most money out of all the other firefighting teams.
“It was something we were really going for,” firefighter Ben Taylor said. “It started out with just a few of us, but this year we really grew. It’s been extraordinary.”
Participants included Taylor, Joe Sanderson, Treyner Juelsgaard, Jon Kline, Jeffrey Feeder, Benjamin Keuler, Tim Behrendt. Jordan Hirman, Ethan Dahl, Mike Schimmel, Chris Besnett, Scott Foster, Kelly Ritchi, Greg Werner and Matthew Mahowald. Dahl and Keuler joined them as explorers.
The top competitors completed the climb in about five minutes, but most took between 10 and 15 minutes.
“It is grueling,” Taylor said. “I think what’s always motivated me is the fact that I’m grateful that I’m healthy and I can do it. I’ve always thought about people who battle diseases.”
Fight for Air Climb raises funds for lung issues such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer and more for the American Lung Association.
Taylor and Feeder also said they keep in mind the firefighters who were involved in World Trade Center rescue efforts during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
“The guys who went up into those towers, they went up 70, 80, 90 floors,” Taylor said. “Going up 31 floors doesn’t seem as grueling.”
While there aren’t any 30-story buildings in Rosemount, climbing stairs is a good way to stay in shape.
“Everyone is always pushing each other to stay healthy,” Feeder said. “We’re constantly working to do something outside our norm.”
Feeder said it’s been a great team-building experience.
“It’s great you can rally with the rest of your brothers and sisters to achieve something like that,” Feeder said. “It’s a great way for our fire family to get together.”
Feeder said the group would train together at one of the stations. They dressed up and ran up and down three-stories to try to get to 680 steps.
“It’s really a family between the 45-50 of us,” Taylor said. “We had some new climbers who wanted to be part of the whole thing. We kept everyone updated on how we were doing. We wanted to be the top fundraising team.”
The winners were from the Minneapolis Fire Department who had 6:06 average. Rosemount had a 9:23 average. The average is based on the top five finishers. Sanderson was the quickest finishing in 7:51.
As for other local fire departments, Lakeville was fourth, and Rosemount finished ahead of Apple Valley (16th) and Farmington (17th).
Competing against neighboring departments provided some healthy motivation, particularity with fundraising.
“We have a good relationship with them too,” Taylor said. “But it helped motivate our fundraising to see how the other departments were doing.”
For more information visit http://action.lung.org/goto/RosemountFire2020.
