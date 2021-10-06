Rosemount Fire Department crews look forward to reconnecting with residents during an outdoor open house from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Central Park, 2893 145th St. W.
Rosemount Fire Chief Rick Schroeder said this year’s open house will be even more vital because the department can gather again with residents in person since last year’s annual event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year we can connect back with the community,” Schroeder said. He said the fire department has missed out on socializing with residents since outreach events with the schools and the community have not happened in the past year and a half.
“We will have an evening of hands-on learning and fun for the whole family as our firefighters will present demonstrations with fire trucks on site and show off our equipment,” said Jeff Feeder, a lieutenant with Rosemount Fire, which is organizing the event.
The event aligns with National Fire Prevention Week in October that has a mission to educate the community on how to be proactive and safe to avoid home fires.
“This is the first year we have held it at Central Park, and we hope to get more visibility while adding additional safety measures, and we will have more space to see all the different activities,” Feeder said.
Rosemount Fire crews will lead fire education activities that include side burn exhibits and car extractions.
“We will be demonstrating how firefighters extricate at scenes and how to get out of a car, and we will have a master of ceremony narrate how we do that, and we will have a master of ceremony at a side burn with a sprinkler going off, suppressing of a live fire on the other side of the room and we will have to put it out,” Feeder said.
A helicopter will be set up in the parking lot near the band shell.
Feeder said local residents turns out in great numbers to support the fire department open houses held rain or shine or even snow.
A HealthEast medical coordinator will teach parents and children about CPR and how they respond to medical calls.
Schroeder said residents and children will enjoy seeing Rosemount Fire’s new 104-foot ladder bucket truck.
“We love the community, and our goal is to always get into more events,” Feeder said.
Feeder said: “This year’s topic is knowing the sounds of fire safety, and we want to always promote the checking of smoke detectors and how to become aware of the sounds going off, and how to put together a family escape plan after hearing the smoke detectors go off, a plan where the kids can meet if there is a fire.”
The Rosemount Fire Department responds to about 800 to 900 calls per year, Schroeder said. The city is looking to recruit new firefighters to become paid, on call members. The department includes about a 47-member crew who work from two firehouse stations and respond to offer mutual aid assistance to neighboring cities.
“We hire almost every fall in a process that starts in September, and we just finished our interviews last week,” Schroeder said.
The open house will give leadership an opportunity to potentially attract new firefighter candidates, Schroeder said. As more residents work remotely from home in the new normal, Schroeder said these residents could consider becoming firefighters since they could respond to calls during the day hours.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
