Construction manager hired for estimated $30 million project
The city of Rosemount is a step closer to its effort to modernize and improve its police and public works operations after it secured a construction manager for its proposed building project.
A 2018 study detailed the addition of an approximately 48,000-square-foot police building and a 70,000-square-foot public works building would be needed to meet the current and future demands for the departments.
The police and public works campus is eyed for construction on city owned land on Biscayne Avenue and is estimated to cost $30 million. It would be paid for using a combination of capital improvement funds saved over the years, utility funds, and borrowing, according to City Administrator Logan Martin.
The police operation currently runs out of the bottom floor of city hall with 9,889 square feet, and public works out of three buildings to the north of City Hall with a combined 32,843 square feet.
In 2016-2017, a Facilities Task Force reviewed the city’s current spaces, estimated future space needs, toured nearby agencies, and provided a recommendation to the City Council.
Its recommendation was that the police and public works departments had overgrown their facilities and a new facility was required.
In 2018, Wold Architects analyzed current facilities for police and public works by interviewing staff to gauge future needs and completing a metric to match facilities for the community’s future growth.
Martin said the limited space meant police officers are sharing desks and sergeants are sitting back to back in the patrol office that’s the equivalent of a 20-by-20-foot area.
Martin said that officers sometimes can’t find space in the building to do their work, so they do it in their squad cars.
The city is looking to increase space for those employees by more than eight times.
The department is seeking six times the additional space for evidence collection and cataloging. It also is looking to double its space for detention and for its investigation team.
For public works, it’s about storage.
Public works vehicles are currently stored at locations throughout the city, including those parked sometimes in rows that are three deep at the city’s water towers and along Brazil Avenue outside its main location.
Martin said having vehicles all over the city means it takes more time to round up equipment needed for jobs.
The city is seeking to double its storage capacity.
It is also looking to triple the size of its space for facility maintenance.
Martin said the city currently has two maintenance bays, which limits the department’s ability to get vehicles serviced and back on the roads.
Some of the largest increases in square feet recommended from the Wold study include going from:
Police
664 to 4,211 for lobby and other spaces
393 to 3,517 for patrol including office space for sergeants, officers, reservists and more.
471 to 3,307 for evidence
1,371 to 2,268 for detention
812 to 1,779 for investigations
Public works
14,900 to 32,000 for heated storage
5,473 to 14,447 for the mechanics suite
4,000 to 10,000 for cold storage
By comparison, the city of Farmington, which has a similar population but is about half the size in square miles of Rosemount, built in 2001 a new police department building with 15,170 square feet and a public works building with 40,812 square feet.
Some of the other outcomes of the project would be that City Hall staff would be able to utilize the current Police Department space and the newest of the Public Works buildings would remain for staff use.
The project would result in the demolishing of the aging Public Works buildings, which would open up possibilities for the expansion of Central Park.
Martin said that the city is considering options for the space, which could lead to an extension of the splash pad or other uses.
The City Council approved on Monday a contract with Kraus Anderson to serve as construction manager for the police and public works facility project at a cost of $1.26 million.
Kraus Anderson would be responsible for managing the bidding process (for architects and all subcontractors), design meetings with architects, and construction of the facility.
The city said Kraus Anderson would be responsible for ensuring the final design maximizes the project’s budget, constructability, function, and efficiency.
“This is a crucial member of the team and will make the project manageable for city staff as we ensure the other daily duties of our job still receive the attention they require,” Martin said in a council agenda memo.
Kraus Anderson was the lowest bidder among four.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
