City hall locked
The Rosemount City Council declared a local emergency earlier this week in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
During its meeting Tuesday, members sat several feet apart from each other as they discussed plans going forward.
“I find the situation presents an unforeseen combination of circumstances,” Mayor Bill Droste read from the declaration.
Conditions have worsened and the situation “threatens the health, safety and welfare” of the citizens, Droste read.
Droste said the declaration allows the City Council to hold public meetings remotely either by phone or online. It also gives the city staff some authority on bill paying and latitude toward making some policy decisions, Droste said.
The door to city hall is “truly” locked, City Administrator Logan Martin said.
“We’ll have a rotating, sparsely-populated skeleton crew operating behind the door of city hall to respect social distancing but to still make sure we provide service,” Martin said.
Permit applications and utility bill payments are still being accepted, but Martin said they encourage residents to do them online.
He said for instance, the city will have one city planner and one city inspector working. Permit reviews and inspections are ongoing.
Otherwise city employees are working from home.
“People are literally taking plan sets home with them,” Martin said.
The Rosemount police and fire departments are still active.
“There are some changes, like there’s not two officers in the car,” Martin said.
He said the Dakota Communications Center has added questions to its call triage. If it sounds like it could be a COVID-19 patient, they can prepare accordingly.
If it snows, public works is ready to plow streets.
Recreation facilities, such as the Community Center, Ice Arena, and Steeple Center, are closed to the public. All events, meetings, and rehearsals scheduled for that period of time are canceled.
Recreation activities and programs are discontinued until further notice.
The Rosemount Writers Festival was tentatively rescheduled from March 21 to Sept. 26 to be combined this year with the Rosemount Area Arts Council’s Country Faire, an art, book, music and food festival, which takes place at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.
Droste urged residents to respect the recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health.
“It’s really about looking out for your neighbor,” Droste said. “We do not want people congregating in large groups.”
Visit https://www.ci.rosemount.mn.us/ for updates.
