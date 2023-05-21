gen rm foster care

 

Rosemount residents Tracy and Pete Burchard were honored with the Outstanding Adult Foster Care Award from the Minnesota Social Service Association for their outstanding efforts providing stable and supportive environments for their clients.

 

 Photo submitted

Dakota County Social Services staff nominated the Burchards for the award to recognize how the couple consistently goes above and beyond to meet the needs of their clients. Their dedication to collaborating with service providers and client family members has been unwavering, ensuring that everyone is informed and involved in the care process. 

