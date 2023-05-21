Rosemount residents Tracy and Pete Burchard were honored with the Outstanding Adult Foster Care Award from the Minnesota Social Service Association for their outstanding efforts providing stable and supportive environments for their clients.
Dakota County Social Services staff nominated the Burchards for the award to recognize how the couple consistently goes above and beyond to meet the needs of their clients. Their dedication to collaborating with service providers and client family members has been unwavering, ensuring that everyone is informed and involved in the care process.
The Burchards’ personalized approach to care has not gone unnoticed by their clients. As one of their clients expressed: “When I moved in, I joined a family and not just rented a room: I became a part of a family.”
Their exceptional commitment to providing adult foster care has also been recognized by their peers. A case manager stated:“I have worked with Pete and Tracy since August of 2020, and I find them to be the absolute best (providers) I have ever worked with.”
MSSA is a statewide association of social services professionals. MSSA’s mission is to lead Minnesota’s social services community by providing advocacy, education, and networking to promote excellence in human services. For more information about MSSA, visit mnssa.org.
