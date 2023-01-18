Three members were slated to select two
Eight of the 16 people who applied for appointment to one of two vacant seats on the Rosemount City Council will be interviewed tonight (Wednesday) 4-8 p.m. at City Hall.
Rosemount Mayor Jeff Weisensel said deliberations will follow the interviews, which were slated to end at 8 p.m., to arrive at recommendations for approval.
The finalists have a wide range of backgrounds and community involvement. Some have served on a Rosemount board or commission, while others have served in appointed or elected positions in government outside of Rosemount.
The eight included Kristen Andrews, Jeff Ellis, Tami Klimpel, Andrew Larson, Brenda Rivera, John Schmisek, Paul Theisen and Al Viall.
Weisensel said after the applications were received last Friday, the materials were sent to himself and council members Heidi Freske and Paul Essler.
They each independently scored the applicants based on the candidates’ experience, community involvement, vision for Rosemount, initiative and overall impression from the application questions answered.
Staff combined the rankings to determine the finalist field.
He said the formal appointment of the new members is slated for the regular Feb. 7 council meeting.
After former Council Member Tammy Block notified the city on Jan. 3 that she would not be taking the seat she won in the 2022 election, the city extended the deadline to apply for a council vacancy from Jan. 6 to 13. The other vacancy on the council was created after Weisensel was elected mayor in the 2022 election. Weisensel’s vacated term expires in December 2024. Block’s vacated term expires in December 2026. The council will determine which candidate will fill each vacancy.
The finalists, their current employer, and community involvement are listed here. The information was provided by the city of Rosemount.
Kristen Andrews, 3M Company. Rosemount Youth Commission (2015); Rosemount Environmental and Sustainability Commission (2020 to present); Minnesota Zoo volunteer (2015 to present); Dakota County Master Gardener (2022 to present); St. John Neumann Church volunteer (2010 to present); Lakeville South Robotics mentor (2022 to present).
Jeffrey Ellis, Law Offices of Jeffrey A. Ellis PLLC. Rosemount High School Foundation Board of Directors (2016 to present) chair (2018 to present); Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce member (2012 to present) Board of Directors (2019 to present); Rosemount Rotary member (2013 to present) president (2017-2018 and 2022-2023); Hope Fieldhouse Board of Directors (2019 to present); Rosemount Area Athletic Association Board of Directors (2013 to 2017), basketball and soccer coach (2011 to present/30-35 teams)
Tami Klimpel, Minnwest Bank. Rosemount Area Athletic Association president (December 2021-October 2022), board members April 2019-October 2022), team manager, traveling baseball 11U-14U, volunteer coach track and field for two seasons; Drake University Parent and Family Advisory Council (September 2022-present); Angel Foundation, Gala Planning Committee, Development Committee, and marketing/brand project volunteer.
Andrew Larson, Rosemount Fire Department SRC firefighter (2020-present), Uniforms Committee, Children’s Fire Safety Education, Heroes and Helpers, and multiple parades.; Rosemount Area Athletic Association U13 lacrosse coach 2015; co-founded photography club called Beers and Cameras in San Diego, California; vice president of San Diego’s Portrait Club; former Navy submarine sailor and president of Recreation Committee.
Brenda Rivera, Progressive Rail Inc. Rosemount Facilities Task Force vice chair (2016-2017); Flint Hills Community Advisory Council, represented Rosemount (2013-2014); Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon (2016-present); Family Readiness Group leader for C Company 134th BSB, Cottage Grove (2017-2020); Rosemount Planning Commission (currently serving second term); Eagan Fast Pitch Board of Directors (2006-2012); Eagan Foundation (2006-2008); Minnesota Operation Lifesaver Board of Directors (2013-present); Women on Track chair, Canadian Pacific Railway (2009-2012).
John Schmisek, retired from city of Grand Forks, North Dakota, as senior accountant 1971-1976, assistant finance director 1976-1993, Finance & Administrative Services director 1993-2009. Rosemount Planning Commission 2017-2021; Grand Forks County Board member 2008-2015; Grand Forks School Board 1988-1994, president 1991-1994; Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors; Alerus Events Center Commission; North Dakota County Commission Association Board; one of the tri-chairs for recovery of Grand Forks after the devastating 1997 flood; American Legion; Altru Hospital Corporate Members Board; Grand Forks Rotary secretary treasurer, president; Grand Forks Base Realignment Committee 2006-2015; Chamber of Commerce Governmental/Civic Affairs Committee; American Heart Association treasurer; Greystone HOA Board 2021-2022, president 2021-2022.
Paul Theisen, Genentech. Rosemount Area Athletic Association volunteer baseball, basketball, football, track coach (2010-2019), Master Board member, Positive Coaching Alliance liaison and coach education (2016-2018); Rosemount Football Boosters volunteer, Marketing and Fundraising member (2016-2018), president (2018-2022), Rosemount Back Court Club volunteer, president (2019-2022).
Albert (Al) Viall, Jr., Oracle Corp. Volunteer for Rosemount Area Athletic Association track from 2015-2019 as track coach, volunteer and track announcer; volunteer sous chef at Shepherd of the Valley Church from 2014-2016, Rosemount Precinct 2, chair (2021-2022); Senate District 56 deputy chair (2022).
Other applicants were:
James Arndt, Cofense Inc. Directed community plays (2008-2009) in Valentine, Nebraska.
Wakeshia Bean, Schmitty and Sons. Elect Jim Bean committee (2022), CEO of Minnesota Conservative Arts Academy (2021).
Jason Johnson, Wells Fargo Bank. Volunteer at church, coaching, assisting seniors at CDA building in Rosemount, past rental property owner in Rosemount.
Kevin McColl, Calian. Worked with United Geeks of Gaming (20 years), Geek Partnership Society (20 years), both in and around the Twin Cities.
Joe Mendoza, Thomson Reuters.
Joshua Schaap, Piper Sandler & Co. Board of directors for housing association for three years.
Derrick Shields, Net Conversion. Rosemount volleyball manager, Rosemount High School girls varsity soccer photographer; board positions with three metro area nonprofit organizations; vice president of the Minnesota Interactive Marketing Association; director of marketing and technology at the Minnesota Advertising Federation.
Shannon Sloan, North Memorial Health.
