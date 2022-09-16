rm tammy block mug.jpg

Rosemount City Council Member Tammy Block resigned from her elected position Tuesday, Sept. 6, due to the situation surrounding an altercation between her son and representative from a group associated with a 2022 Republican secretary of state primary candidate serving an election-related petition against the city that was hand-delivered to Block’s home at about 8:50 p.m. Aug. 2.

“The political arena has changed greatly in the four years since I was elected,” Block said during the Sept. 6 council meeting, after which her resignation became effective. “I never would have thought that a political extremist would show up at my home not once, not twice, but three times, including at night. Intimidating, threatening and harrasssing me and my family.

