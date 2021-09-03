Amazon seeks workforce at Rosemount plant
A new warehouse distribution center will be constructed within the Rosemount Business Park after the Rosemount City Council approved a final plat and plans Aug. 17.
Seefried Industrial Properties Inc. represented the new warehouse distribution center and did not release a company name, although Amazon is recruiting to hire a workforce at a Rosemount distribution plant.
The construction plan is the first major project within the Rosemount Business Park in several years, and will be the first ever to access the railroad that runs adjacent to the business park.
The industrial building will cover 417,600 square feet of office, warehouse, and distribution center space, along with 210,400 square feet of outdoor storage area and several parking lots for semi-trucks and personal vehicles of employees and customers. Two rail spurs will extend from the railroad and will run immediately west of the site.
The Rosemount Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the request. The commission recommended the approval of the final plat, the planned unit development master development plan, and a conditional use permit to construct the warehouse and distribution center with outdoor storage that is subject to conditions.
The building site will be comprised of two parcels of land on the west side of Boulder Avenue in the Rosemount Business Park. The northern parcel was originally extended to Boulder Court, but was split off in 2020 with the Rosemount Car Club plat. The southern parcel makes up the remainder of the site that extends south to the intersection of Canada Circle and Hwy. 3.
The business park was developed to meet the needs of low-impact light industry, general office development and to support commercial services.
City staff are in support of the use of the planned use development process to accommodate some of the specific needs of the developer, and the timing and responsibility for the costs associated with the extension of Boulder Avenue to Hwy. 3, that will be defined in the subdivision agreement and will be further reviewed by the council at its first September meeting.
Contact Kara Hildreth at kara.hildreth@apgecm.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.