Part one is scheduled for Jan. 18
Rosemount residents will get the chance to listen and learn about the lives and experiences of different groups of people living in Rosemount on Jan. 18.
A livestream of “Voices of Rosemount” will be shared on the Facebook pages of Rosemount city government, District 196, The Well, 360 Communities and others starting at 6 p.m. Jan 18.
The event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is expected to be the first in a series of conversations about people who have experienced stereotyping, bias, exclusion and discrimination.
The hope is that residents can build awareness, trust and understanding of their fellow neighbors by listening to their stories.
The focus on Jan. 18 will be on “Black and Brown Voices.”
Monday’s event will include a moderated panel discussion streamed and recorded at the Steeple Center.
“In a perfect world, we would have a full auditorium,” City Administrator Logan Martin said.
The event will also be available through Rosemount public access channel and on YouTube following the event.
The first half of the conversation will include prepared questions for the panel. The moderator will take questions via social media in the second half.
The community conversation is the result of months of discussion by area leaders with the city, school district, businesses and religious institutions who are part of OneRosemount.
After the death of George Floyd in 2020 and the civil unrest that followed, OneRosemount, which is a group of city leaders asked collectively: “What can we do?” Martin said.
“It was time for these issues to be talked about,” Martin said. “OneRosemount wanted to keep the conversation going.”
Martin said a future community conversation could be focused on religious voices and other cultures.
For more information, search Facebook for “Voices of Rosemount - Part 1.”
