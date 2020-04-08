Interest high in volunteer commissions
For the first time since declaring a local peacetime emergency, the Rosemount City Council conducted a regularly scheduled meeting April 7, but not in the chambers of city hall.
The meeting was conducted via Zoom, as City Council members and city staff worked remotely.
The only items on the Tuesday’s agenda were on the consent agenda, items that are normally approved without discussion unless they are pulled by a member.
The items pulled were the appointments for the Parks and Recreation; Utilities; Planning, Environmental and Sustainability; and Youth commissions.
“We had a wonderful turnout of residents looking to participate in our volunteer commissions.” City Administrator Logan Martin said.
Martin said there twice as many applicants as open spots.
“It’s a great sign of civil and civic duty,” Martin said.
The Utility Commission also expanded from three members to five.
Other items included the acceptance of a donation from Flint Hills Resources for the purchase of two child-sized fire turnout gear sets to be used for various community events.
There were no public hearings, presentations, proclamations, or public comments.
Residents are able to comment via email at least one hour prior to the meeting. People can also participate via Zoom or by phone.
Protocols to do so are available at the city’s website, but there were no comments Tuesday.
Mayor Bill Droste normally goes through the upcoming community calendar, but the list only included upcoming commission and City Council meetings. There were no community events for April.
While there wasn’t much to talk about, Martin said there’s been plenty of activity.
He said while the city is currently fully operational, staff is largely working remotely with a “smattering of us as city hall providing essential services.”
“I’m happy to report we are staying very busy as city staff and we’re still here to serve,” Martin said.
Public works, police and fire departments currently operate per usual while taking social distancing measures. The Rosemount Police Department modified its services to minimize lobby traffic, and it’s attempting to resolve non-emergency issues with minimal contact with the public.
Martin said there were a reduced number of fire and police calls, which “shows folks are staying home, which is good,” Martin said.
He noted that the building inspection and permitting department was particularly busy. He said March was busier in 2020 than it was in 2019. During the first five days of April, the city had five new home applications.
In other attempts to minimize social contact, the city is accepting building permits and utility payments in a drop box just inside the door of City Hall, but online applications and payments are highly encouraged.
He said while parks and trails are open, playgrounds are closed and the city took down tennis and volleyball nets for the time being.
Droste said all Rosemount City Council meetings will be held virtually until further notice.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for April 21. The Planning Commission will meet April 14.
