Logan Martin, city administrator for Rosemount, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.
Martin is one of more than 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world. The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students and other local government employees.
To receive the prestigious ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
“We congratulate Mr. Martin on achieving this designation from ICMA,” Rosemount Mayor William Droste said. “Residents of Rosemount expect and deserve high-quality service from their government, and a focus on professional development in our senior leadership and staff is an important piece. We are proud to see Logan continue his process of growth and development as he continues to serve our community.”
Martin has more than seven years of experience as a city administrator. Prior to his appointment in Rosemount, he served as the city administrator of Bayport, in addition to multiple roles in Community Development for Oakdale.
Martin has also made significant contributions to several other organizations, including serving as the President of the Association of Public Management Professionals, on numerous committees at the League of Minnesota Cities, and in roles with the Minnesota City/County Manager’s Association.
