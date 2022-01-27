Logan Martin is meeting or exceeding expectations in a busy year
Rosemount City Administrator Logan Martin earned a positive 2021 performance review from the City Council, which released a summary of it during the Jan. 18 meeting.
Martin, who was hired by the city in January 2017, was praised for his interpersonal relationships and management during the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years.
Overall, the City Council’s comments and evaluations indicated that Martin is meeting or exceeding their expectations in each category.
He earned his top scores from the council in Professional and Personal Development (4.6 out of 5), Organizational Management (4.5) and Relationship with the City Council (4.3).
He earned a 3.8 in three other categories – Fiscal/Business Management, Relationship with the Public, and Intergovernmental Relations. He received a 3.4 in Long Range Planning.
Mayor Bill Droste said business and government have been faced with tremendous challenges in the pandemic, especially with how to manage a workforce.
“I have to give you accolades for what you did in how we supported business with the some of the programs and activities we did,” Droste said. “Leading staff wasn’t easy, especially on the public safety side with police and firefighters on what the dangers of COVID were initially.”
Droste said he is looking forward to many great things the city can accomplish.
“I want to commend you for the job you did,” Droste said. “It’s been a pleasure working with you. Good job.”
“In addition to the basic competence in his job, he’s just a good guy to interact with, and I think his team feels that same way about him,” said Council Member Paul Essler. “He’s just a really good asset to the organization. Because of his personality, people enjoy being around him, and I certainly do.”
Martin said he had a wonderful conversation with the council during the Jan. 5 evaluation, which was a session closed to the public.
He said the positive feedback was the result of achievements in 2021 with the team at the city.
Among the accomplishments were making two key hires replacing longtime employees Community Development Director Kim Lindquist and Finance Director Jeff May.
Martin hired two new staff members – Adam Keinberger and Teah Malecha – who were working in the same roles for the city of Farmington.
The city also saw active residential, commercial and industrial development in 2021.
It also continued to experience strong financial management as the tax rate dropped again due to the expanded tax base from new home and business construction.
Martin was the city administrator for Bayport, Minnesota, from July 2013 until his hire in Rosemount. He worked for the city of Oakdale as a community development specialist from June 2009 to July 2013.
He has a bachelor’s degree from Gustavus Adolphus College in political science and criminal justice.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
