The key for businesses to stay open it to make sure their customers and staff are healthy and stay that way.
Rosemount city staff has organized Rosemount CARES initiative for area business and organizations hoping to “get everyone on the same page,” Economic Development Coordinator Eric Van Oss said.
Shoppers may have seen the signs in the windows of participating businesses already.
“Hopefully folks shave seen the window clings,” Rosemount City Administrator Logan Martin said. “They indicate they’re on the leading edge of keeping you safe, getting you out and about, and spending your money locally.”
Shoppers can reasonably assume the business displaying the Rosemount CARES sticker is adhering to guidelines set by federal, state and local organizations to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re not checking everyone’s individual plans,” Van Oss said. “But the businesses have acknowledged they’re taking the steps and have been in communication with the guidelines.”
Efforts include extra cleaning, masks for employees, and offering contact-free pickup and delivery options.
“Several restaurants and retail businesses are taking staff temperatures,” Van Oss said. “Some exercise facilities are moving toward outside workouts. Some places are increasing their airflow through the businesses. Places are putting up those shields barriers between work stations.”
City staff has put together a services of videos highlight local businesses efforts as well.
The Rosemount City Council didn’t have mask mandate for indoor spaces seeing it as a state issue, Martin said. Gov. Tim Walz instituted a mandate Wednesday.
The city plans to continue its efforts engaging with area businesses as the world reopens and adapts to a new normal.
While things were shut down a few months ago, the city put together a restaurant bingo to encourage resident to get takeout for local restaurants.
“We may do something similar now under the Rosemount CARES umbrella,” Van Oss said.
Martin said the city also intends to establish a small business grant program under the Rosemount CARES program using the CARES Act funding.
According to Dakota County, Rosemount has had 122 confirmed coronavirus cases overall, which is about 46 cases per 10,000 residents, which is one of the lowest in the Dakota County.
West St. Paul has had the highest amount of cases per 10,000 resident with 155.8.
Body cams
The Rosemount Police Department has begun the process of bringing portable audio and video recorders, or bodyworn cameras, to the force.
The city put its policy for cameras on the city website. Residents will have two weeks to comment on the policy per state law.
Following the comment period, the cameras will be deployed.
“We’re nearing the end of the exploration. We’ll have body worn cameras soon,” Martin said.
