Rosemount has developed a business grant program to assist small businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Utilizing federal CARES Act dollars, the Rosemount City Council has approved an allocation of $500,000 to put toward helping local businesses.
Funding may be used to cover operating expenses, including payroll, rent/lease payments, mortgage payments, utilities, supplies, and/or expenses necessary to modify business operations as a result of the pandemic.
The application period will be open from Aug. 10, at 12:01 a.m. until Aug. 28. Applications will be reviewed, and a determination of qualification will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. Businesses will be notified by Sept. 10 of their grant fund status.
“Passing along the funding from federal CARES Act will allow the city to help over 45 small businesses in our community,” said Mayor Bill Droste. “The city is thrilled to have the opportunity to assist local businesses who have been negatively affected by the pandemic, and to help them to continue operating successfully.”
For more information on the Rosemount CARES Business Grant program and to apply, go to www.ci.rosemount.mn.us and click on the Business Grant program link. Businesses with additional questions should contact Economic Development Coordinator Eric VanOss at eric.vanoss@ci.rosemount.mn.us or by phone at 651-322-2059.
