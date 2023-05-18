Second round of bids generated 124 submissions
The second round of bids for the 160,000-square-foot, three-building Rosemount Public Works and Police Campus came in under initial estimates, which bodes well for financing and outfitting the two city departments for many years to come.
The City Council approved $9.71 million in bids on Tuesday, including many of them going to Twin Cities companies with one Burnsville and one Eagan-based firm among them.
City Administrator Logan Martin said the total project is running about $2 million to $3 million under the projected estimates. The city estimated the project would cost $59 million, which was an increase from initial estimates from 2022.
Costs were estimated to rise based on historic inflation levels and scarcity of materials due to supply chain issues. But inflation has cooled along with better access to materials.
A competitive bidding climate has resulted in the bids coming in under estimates, as it appears companies are eager for work, especially on a major project like this. There were more than 124 bids across 23 work scopes.
In the first round of bidding, the council approved the base and a portion of alternates totaling $16.38 million during its March 21 meeting. Those bids were 10% under the base bid with the alternates included.
As a result, the city accepted all of the alternate bids in the first round, which was the case for the second round of bids as well.
Martin said accepting the alternates is exciting since it makes the project whole with additions such as the cold and salt storage buildings.
While the council accepted the second round of bids, the city will continue to evaluate the awarding of contracts in seven areas.
The two or three lowest bidders in each of those scopes have been invited in for an interview with the project team over the next few weeks. The combination of the interview, reference checks, previous experience, and overall price will be considered to determine the selected contractor for these scopes.
The current police operation runs out of the bottom floor of City Hall with 9,889 square feet, and public works out of three buildings to the north of City Hall with a combined 32,843 square feet.
A 2018 study detailed the addition of an approximately 48,000-square-foot police building and a 70,000-square-foot public works building would be needed to meet the current and future demands for the departments.
The council approved on Tuesday, May 2, its 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan, which includes the intent to issue up to $65 million in bonds to construct the Public Works and Police Campus.
City Administrator Logan Martin said during a February council meeting that a bonding package to fund the campus project could cost the average Rosemount residential property owner an additional $40 to $60 annually, as the payments would be phased in over the first four years of the expected 25-year bonds. Those numbers could change based on the total project cost.
The lowest bids for the five most expensive work scopes in the second round were received from:
- Berwald Roofing Company Inc. of North St. Paul, $2,863,600 for roofing
- Division V Sheet Metal Inc. of St. Paul, $1,099,827 for metal panels
- Miner LTD, DBA Star Equipment of Lino Lakes, $574,321 for specialty door
- Sonus Interiors Inc. of Golden Valley, $546,790 for ceiling and acoustical treatment
- NOVA Fire Protection Inc.. of Fargo, ND, $502,925 for fire suppression.
Other low bids were received from:
- Reinhardt & Sons Painting Inc., $484,975 for wall covering and painting
- Peterson Companies Inc. of Chisago City, $431,740 for fence
- Ebert Inc., DBA Ebert Construction of Loretto, $423,300 for metal building system
- Minnesota Petroleum Service Inc. of Columbia Heights, $418,949 for heavy duty vehicle lifts
- Zahl-Petroleum Maintenance Co. of Minneapolis, $396,500 for canopy, fueling, and tank systems
- Grazzini Brothers & Company of Eagan, $359,585 for tile
- A&B Construction, LTD of Harper, Iowa, $285,991 for salt building
- Superior Crane Corporation of Waukesha, Wisconsin, $280,183 cranes and hoists
- Patriot Erectors Inc. of Loretto, $248,925 for miscellaneous metals – installation
- MCI Inc., DBA Multiple Concepts Interiors of Waite Park, $242,700 for flooring
- Tru Steel LLC of Bethel, $197,000 for miscellaneous metals – material only
- Carciofini Company of Burnsville, $176,950 for joint sealant
- Minnesota Petroleum Service Inc. of Columbia Heights, $77,773 for light duty vehicle lifts
- Wild Cat Cleaning Services LLC of Hudson, Wisconsin, $63,759 for construction final cleaning
- Acoustics Associates Inc. of Brooklyn Park, $43,680 for movable partitions
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
