Production will be based on Nobel Prize winning author Sinclair Lewis’ 1919 novel
For the past several years, some Rosemount Area Historical Society members have conducted extensive research into the city’s connection to a cinematic first.
Parts of the first silent movie made in Minnesota were shot on the streets of Rosemount for 10 days in August 1921, as it turned into the fictional village of Schoenstrom.
“Free Air,” the story of a big city socialite who travels West to find a deeper meaning in her life, intrigued the history researchers beyond the Minnesota first.
The silent movie was based on Sinclair Lewis’ novel of the same name that was published in 1919, and the movie production came on the heels of Lewis’ novel 1920 “Main Street: The Story of Carol Kennicott,” which made him an international literary sensation.
The researchers were surprised to discover, that despite the prominent connections, copies of the film were lost, like many from the silent movie era. Since no version of the film exists today, Rosemount Area Arts Council leaders brainstormed some ideas and emerged with a plan to turn “Free Air” into a full-dialogue stage play in 2023.
They have an ambitious plan to expand the reach of the project by gaining support and involvement from the Dakota County and Minnesota historical societies, the Sauk Centre Sinclair Lewis Foundation, Sinclair Lewis Society of the United States, local businesses, and scores of volunteers to act, sing, dance, and work behind the scenes to make a red carpet premiere happen.
In order to fulfill that vision, the group has assembled a budget that includes an effort to raise money from grants and donations from area businesses and corporations, as they feel this production could benefit Rosemount by elevating its profile as an arts and entertainment destination.
Lewis, who was born and raised in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, is best known for “Main Street,” which was based on his time growing up in the small west central Minnesota town.
“Free Air” is not as lauded as his other novels, such as “Babbitt,” “Elmer Gantry,” and 1925’s “Arrowsmith,” which earned Lewis the Pulitzer Prize. His a body of work was so revered that he became the first American to win the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1930.
Lovers of Lewis’ works are scattered throughout the country, and RAAC aims to connect with them in an effort to stage the play.
“He was a darn good writer,” said John Loch, a RAAC member who is producing the play. “The mark of a good writer is one whose appreciation increases with time. He is right up there with (Ernest) Hemingway and (F. Scott) Fitzgerald.”
Loch said the story in “Free Air” relates that anyone can be anything they want if they set their mind to it. It also says that material possessions are not the key to happiness, a timeless theme.
Jerry Mattson, a Rosemount Historical Society member, has connected with the daughter of one of the movie’s producers to receive clearance to project some of the 70 still photos taken during the production of RAAC’s play.
In addition to using the photos, the group plans to base some of settings, action, and costuming on the images, and the dialogue will be based on the book.
Mattson wrote in the November 2005 edition of DCHS’ “Over the Years” that many Rosemount buildings were used as sets for the film, and Loch said the project is interesting to him due to its strong Rosemount tie.
Prominent portions of the movie shot on location were at the corner of 145th Street and Highway 3 where Celts Pub now stands. At that corner in the 1920s there was a general store and a car dealership, which figured prominently in the silent movie since the male lead character is a mechanic.
The still images from “Free Air” weren’t a revelation to the history hunters, as the historical societies have many pictures from this era in Rosemount.
Loch finds it interesting that the producers selected Rosemount to portray a small, up-and-coming Midwest town.
He said the stills showed back then the importance of Rosemount and how well planned it was. He said the Rosemount business club was very strong back then and they made sure that Rosemount looked its best in the film.
Loch said at the time, Rosemount’s downtown included about 20 buildings, including the U.S. Post Office, a harness shop and the Church of St. Joseph Temperance Hall.
Mattson said that Rosemount residents also appeared in the movie, including then-mayor William Cadzow, who played a sheriff, and a child Terrence Hynes, who played the Scamp, named Mickie.
Loch said the organizers are trying to connect with the descendants of those who were in the movie, including those who were extras.
Two informational meetings for those who would like to be part of the “Free Air” cast, crew, publicity or in providing financial support have been held at the Robert Trail Library. The group has enlisted the support of the Friends of the Robert Trail Library, the Dakota County Library, and city leaders, such as Mayor Bill Droste and the Parks and Recreation Department, which runs the Steeple Center that houses the stage RAAC uses for nearly all of its productions.
Longtime RAAC member Keith Reed will be the director.
They say that a large amount of technical and creative talent is needed, including a cast of at least 15 actors, a singer, and several dance couples.
They also say they want to fill the roles of choreographer, narrator, screen scene researcher, stage manager, projector operator, promotion/advertising, script writers, prop coordinator, sound specialist, grant writer, green room assistants, costume designer, set designer, song coordinator, pianist, choir director, screen projector, set builders, spotlight operator, lighting specialist, and script readers.
A draft of the script has been written based on “Free Air,” which is part of the public domain. The group is seeking additional writers to complete the narration, sets, movements, music, songs, expressions, lighting, curtain movement, sound effects, and more.
“Free Air” is slated for several dates in August 2023, and organizers also hope to take the show on the road, especially to Sauk Centre, which has the annual events of Sinclair Lewis Days and the Sinclair Lewis Writers Conference. The former has a parade, music, soapbox derby, and fireworks, while the conference aims to be a catalyst for aspiring writers.
For more information, contact Loch at Johnloch47@gmail or 952-255-8545.
More about the Sinclair Lewis Foundation is at sinclairlewisfoundation.org.
More about the life of Lewis is at minnpost.com/mnopedia/2017/03/son-sauk-centre-literary-career-sinclair-lewis.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
