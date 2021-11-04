Rosemount Area Arts Council is honored to provide a free Veterans Day concert for all veterans, their spouses and active-duty military at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the Steeple Center in Rosemount.
Free tickets will be available at the door and RAAC Box Office at the Steeple Center from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4.
Tickets are for sale to the public for $15 each or $12 for RAAC members. Tickets can be purchased at the box officer or www.rosemountarts.com.
Southwood Band will play classic country music performed by veterans with a passion for the music. The concert will feature Bill Travers and Laura Moe.
The Rosemount VFW will provide a color guard presentation of the flag and cake will be served.
The VFW, Dakota Electric, and Morrison Apartments are generous sponsors of the event.
For more information, email rosemountsarts@gmail.com.
