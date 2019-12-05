Police department looking for body camera feedback
The Rosemount City Council approved its final operating budget and property tax levy for 2020 during Tuesday’s meeting.
The city’s budget will increase by 4.41 percent in 2020, which will lead to a 5.25 property tax levy increase.
According to city staff, the average increase to the city’s portion of the property tax levy on a median value home of $295,900 is projected to increase by $54 next year.
The levy amount is down from a 5.89 percent increase that was projected in September and sent in notices to residents. The budget was revised downward due to lower health insurance costs than expected.
“We were able to pare down the budget on positive health insurance results,” City Administrator Logan Martin said.
Individual homeowner property tax changes will vary greatly based on estimated market value for 2020, which is set by Dakota County.
For instance, if a homeowner were to see no value growth in their property, taxes would decrease by about $26 on a median value home.
The median value home of $295,900 reflects a 6.71 percent increase in value over last year.
The city’s tax capacity is estimated to be 7.91 percent higher due to projected growth within the city in 2019.
The reasons for the property tax increase include additional full-time employees; increased funding for long-range maintenance plans; increased funds for parking lot maintenance; increased civic engagement efforts; increased election funds; technology upgrades; public safety training fees; and increased wages and benefits for city employees based off negotiations.
The city also hired an economic development coordinator earlier this year, so a full-time position needed to be added to the 2020 budget. It also plans to add a new full-time park maintenance position.
Property taxes fund 73.5 percent of the city’s general fund budget.
City staff began working on the budget in January and three drafts were prepared internally before the City Council initially reviewed the plans.
One resident asked during Tuesday’s meeting about any cost saving measures the city has taken.
“We’ve been directed by (the City Council) to have the most conservative budget we can,” Martin said. “There certainly isn’t a whole lot of waste. We spend eight months going line by line, cutting where we can.”
Finance Director Jeff May said 75 to 82 percent of the budget is employee costs.
Martin said on the city’s website there’s an OpenGov link to “play around with the budget and see how things are funded,” he said.
“I would encourage folks who are budget wonks to track that transparency page,” Martin said.
It’s available at https://ci.rosemount.mn.us/650/Transparency.
Body cams
The Rosemount City Council will accept public comment about the police department’s body camera program during the Dec. 17 City Council meeting.
Prior to purchasing body cameras, Police Chief Mikael Dahlstrom said they need to take public comments concerning anything from policies to vendors.
Prior to purchasing a system, they will also take comments by email, U.S. mail and social media.
First mayor passes
Mayor Bill Droste took a moment during Tuesday’s meeting to extend his condolences to the family of Eugene Duff, who was the first mayor of Rosemount.
Duff served as city clerk for 21 years before becoming mayor when the township and village combined.
He met his wife Helyn at Gopher Ordnance Works and was married for 73 years.
“Their heart and soul was in this community,” Droste said.
He died Nov. 19 at the age of 98. There will be a memorial service for Duff at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Apple Valley.
