Rising property values and an increase in the city of Rosemount’s tax base are pulling payable 2023 taxes in opposite directions.
These two criteria that contribute to the setting of property taxes are changing at historic rates.
While the median home value in Rosemount is rising by 18.88% from 2022 to 2023, the city’s tax rate is dropping for the eighth consecutive year to from 36.95% to 32.21%.
The opposite tugs of the two inputs and a preliminary 5.96% increase ($836,658) in the city tax levy is projected to increase the city portion of property taxes by $65 on the median value home of $384,800.
“The housing explosion is catching up with the assessed value of their home,” said City Administrator Logan Martin, who added that property values set by the Dakota County Assessor’s Office lag market forces by two years.
So while the housing market seems like it is cooling off in 2022, Martin said, the value increase is reflective of 2020’s pandemic housing boom that lasted into 2021.
Martin said one way to understand the dynamics of taxes is through an example. If a Rosemount residential property’s value didn’t change from 2022 to 2023, the city portion of property taxes for the median home would have decreased by $150 from 2022 to 2023 with the proposed levy increase in place.
Mayor Bill Droste, a longtime Realtor, said the property value increases are pricing many first time homebuyers out of the market. He said the city has approved some townhome and apartment developments in the past year that could help some people find a way to save money to eventually buy a home.
The city said that Rosemount’s tax capacity increase is the third highest in the county for 2023. Nearly $100 million in value was added through new construction. From 2014-2023, the city’s tax capacity value has grown by 103.08% ($23,386,505).
To people asking why their taxes aren’t going down due to the growth on the east side of Rosemount, Martin said that growth is defraying tax increases, but is not enough to offset the value increases along with the increased cost of running the city.
The city has taken a steady approach to setting budgets and levies in the past decade, with an annual budget and levy growth of 3.12% and 2.62% over that time frame.
Martin said the city is projected to have the second lowest tax levy increase by percentage of municipalities in Dakota County.
The budget includes two new positions for 2023: a full-time police officer slated to be hired Jan. 1 and a full-time building inspector with a projected start date of June 1. The positions are budgeted to cost $105,000 and $60,000, respectively, in 2023.
Martin also noted that a deputy city clerk that was hired mid-2022 will have an increased budget cost in 2023 of $50,000 due to a full year of employment.
Those three positions account for 25.7% of the levy increase.
Council Member Paul Essler said the increase in staffing and employee compensation and benefits is necessary to be competitive and retain good people.
“You have a lot of great people on your team,” Essler said.
He said people would appreciate that about 50% of the levy increase is in the area of public safety – police and fire.
The city’s preliminary 2023 budget shows an increase of 7.62% ($1,177,599) to the operating budget.
A public budget hearing is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at City Hall. That’s when the final levy and budget will be set. The preliminary levy amount can only be reduced between now and Dec. 6.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com
