The Robert Trail Library is featuring student art this month from Red Pine Elementary, including work by second-grader Sienna Thorsness.

The Rosemount Area Arts Council and Friends of Robert Trail Library continue to sponsor this long-standing program honoring student artists and the teachers who tap their creativity. Red Pine Elementary art teacher Peg Gust was able to have some of her students complete their art assignments in school during hybrid learning, while others completed their works during distance learning and sent pictures electronically.

Photos of all the art may be viewed at the RAAC website, rosemountarts.com.

