The Rosemount Area Arts Council has announced it will match donations made to the Rosemount Family Resource Center up to $1,000.
To be matched, donations must be sent to RAAC as follows: RAAC, P.O. Box 409, Rosemount, MN 55068, or www.RosemountArts.com.
Donations of money are particularly welcome as the Rosemount Family Resource Center can stretch those dollars further than any individual can through mass-purchasing programs.
Founded in 1970 as the Community Action Council, 360 Communities, the parent of the Rosemount Family Resource Center, has become the chief non-governmental social services vehicle in Dakota County.
The Rosemount Family Resource Center offers violence prevention and intervention including sexual assault services; Partners for Success, which helps kids and their families succeed in school; and community resources through the food shelf and Armful of Love.
In addition to food and cash donations, RFRC needs volunteers. Volunteers and staff build trusting relationships with individuals and families. To find out more and to sign up to volunteer, go to https://360communities.org/resources/family-resource-centers/.
