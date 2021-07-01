Photos by Andy Rogers

The fifth annual Public Safety in the Park event was held in Rosemount’s Central Park on Tuesday evening. Residents gathered to see vehicles and equipment, met law enforcement officers from a variety of regional agencies, and enjoyed a free meal. Representatives attending were from Rosemount Police; Rosemount Fire,; Rosemount Public Works; Dakota County Parks, Lakes & Trails; Dakota County Drone Team; MN State Patrol vehicles and helicopter; Special Operations Team; South Metro SWAT; M Health Ambulance Service, and the Minnesota National Guard.

