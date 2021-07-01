Photos by Andy Rogers
The fifth annual Public Safety in the Park event was held in Rosemount’s Central Park on Tuesday evening. Residents gathered to see vehicles and equipment, met law enforcement officers from a variety of regional agencies, and enjoyed a free meal. Representatives attending were from Rosemount Police; Rosemount Fire,; Rosemount Public Works; Dakota County Parks, Lakes & Trails; Dakota County Drone Team; MN State Patrol vehicles and helicopter; Special Operations Team; South Metro SWAT; M Health Ambulance Service, and the Minnesota National Guard.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.