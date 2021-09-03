Rosemount Food Truck Festival is back to offer diverse food and live music from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Rosemount Central Park, 2893 145th St. W., Rosemount.
Taste food from every corner of the globe or at least the metro.
The live band lineup will be Music Junkies from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Steve Daly Acoustic band from 6 to 7 p.m., and Bootleg from 7 to 9 p.m.
Cash and cards will be accepted by some vendors and a cash machine will be on site.
Celts Pub in Rosemount will serve the beer tent and the following alcoholic drinks, Bell’s Two Hearted Ale, Fulton Lonely Blonde, Fulton Lemonade Hard Seltzer, Cream Ale, Oktoberfest and Bad Weather Hopcromancer.
The lineup of more than 18 food trucks rolling into town include: Amish Annie Donuts, Asian Invasion, BD Sammies, Chicks on Wheels, El Jibarito, Heavy Metal Grill, Home Town Creamery, KCM Eggrolls, Las Tortillas, Mister Lemonade, Original Hockey Mom Brownies, Pharaohs Gyros, Phillicious Phillys, Rollin Nolen’s BBQ, Thai Thai Street Food, Tot Boss and more.
